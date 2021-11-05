5 new openings to check out in Dublin this weekend

Well guys, it's official.

The reopening of everything is well underway and as well as many of our favourite old spots being back in action (we're looking at you, Coppers), there have been a few new places popping up too. And we have to say, the selection of new openings this week in particular is especially juicy. Dublin has welcomed a brand new pub, a cafe/bar everyone's been going crazy for and even a cannoli pop up! Not a bad aul lineup when alls said and done. Here are a few places we recommend trying this weekend.

Beer Temple, Parliament Street

This new boozer with 18 craft beers on tap is, as the name suggests, just on the outskirts of Temple Bar with a cracking food menu featuring sambos, salads, burgers, wings & nachos.

Nicks, Clanbrassil Street

The Ranelagh fave are back in action at their temporary space just off Clanbrassil Street, with the same coffee and chats you've grown to know and love

Note, Fenian Street

This exciting new D2 store will be pouring the tastiest of speciality coffee and has a stunning retail space carefully curated by Indigo and Cloth. Best of all, it'll be open late for wine and nibbles. Get you a new opening that has it all.

Ciao Cannoli, Coppinger Row

They're the creme de la creme of desserts, and now there's an entire store dedicated to them right in the middle of town. Can't wait to pay these guys a visit!

Big Apple Burgers, Clondalkin

One to be keeping an eye out for this month, this juicy Big Apple Burgers pop-up is set to land at East Village at the Round Tower soon.

Any other new openings we should know about? Get onto us to have them featured in the coming weeks!

Header image via Instagram/beertempledublin

