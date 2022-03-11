5 quintessentially Irish events happening in Dublin for Paddy's Day

Including crisp appreciation and a Westlife themed bottomless brunch. Obviously.

Paddy's Day has fairly crept up on us this year, hasn't it? If you're staying in Dublin for the main event and looking for something more Irish than Riverdance on steroids to get up to, we've compiled a list of quintessentially Irish events happening in the city for the big day. The Lovely Girls Competition has nothing on these.

Crisp Tasting at the Back Page

Crisp tasting is just one of many events happening at The Back Page that encapsulate Irish culture. Also scheduled is a tea tasting competition, a Father Ted/Reeling in the Years table quiz, Irish music bingo and a Riverdance off. Ó mo Dhia.

Westlife themed Bottomless Brunch at Happy Endings

New brunch themes just dropped. Happy Endings are celebrating the extra long weekend with Paddy's Day brunch on March 17th/18th where you can expect the best of Irish tunes to accompany your mimosas, and Westlife brunch on March 19th/20th to celebrate the boys. You'll be flying without chicken wings all weekend long.

Reeling in the Years Quiz at Wigwam

Wigwam is another venue with a stellar lineup of Paddy's Day events, including Barrys v Lyons taste testing, boozy brunch bingo and more.

The Family Geansaí by Curious State

A typically Irish show about a family of 9, bound together forever in one tightly knit Aran jumper. The Family Geansaí is brought to you by Waterford-based theatre company Curious State, and you can expect trad music, comical rhyme and 18 woollen sleeves.

Italia 90 themed bottomless brunch

31 years on and we'll never forget. Dublin's newest 90's bar Jackies have a stellar lineup of events happening for Paddy's weekend, including an Italia 90 themed bottomless brunch. Get the Calpol cocktails in and get celebrating.

All that's left to do now is get your green cowboy hats and mini tricolours out and have a hooley. Hup!

Header image via Instagram/Irishcelebsdoingthings

