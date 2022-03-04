6 Dublin food spots you should prioritise this March

The month of many weathers has a lot to give in terms of eating out.

The last few weeks have brought on an enormous amount of new openers, and March is already shaping up to follow in late January and February's footsteps. There's a lot of variety when it comes to eating out in Dublin, to help we have collected a list of six places that you should definitely prioritise getting into and gobbling everything in sight this month:

6. Shaku Maku

192 Rathmines Road Lower

Middle Eastern diners are few and far between in this town, which is one of the reasons why Shaku Maku opened up with such a bang a couple of weeks ago. The team in Rathmines are serving up some seriously exciting dishes, centring around mezze plates, salads, jospers and a selection of shakashouka, zibdieh and mnazaleh. The name Shaku Maku roughly translates from Arabic as "what’s the story?", and it speaks to the relaxed and welcoming vibe that is being put out by the new spot.

5. Urbanity

11 Coke Lane, Smithfield

Known for serving one of the best brunches in Dublin, Urbanity constantly serves exciting and stimulating big plates and small dishes. Operating as a small-batch roaster, speciality café, and all-day dining venue, the team focus on seasonal plates made up of locally sourced ingredients (where possible).

4. Six by Nico Dublin

1 Molesworth Place

As concepts go, Six by Nico's is pretty special, every couple of weeks the team completely change the menu. Not only do they change it, but they also pick a theme each time, for the duration of March, food inspired by ancient Rome will be served. The team have unearthed ancient recipes inspired by Roman traditions and interpreted through modern delicacies. It would be rude to not do as the Romans do sure?

3. Salt and Vinegar

53 Main Street, Rathfarnham

Opened in the new year by Nicky Higgins (ex-Fish Shop and Allta) and Conor Kavanagh (ex-Bresson) Salt and Vinegar has created quite a stir in the environs of Rathfarnham. Taking the principles of the beloved chipper and adding in the flair of an upmarket restaurant, you've got a place with queues that routinely snake around the side of the premises.

2. The Commons at MoLI

86 St Stephen's Green

Set in the old student's dining hall of UCD Newman House, The Commons is a restaurant run by sisters Peaches and Domini Kemp. The Museum of Modern Literature is one of the city's most tranquil spaces and The Commons have incorporated its rich history along the walls with nods of Ireland's rich literary history dotted around. There's a menu filled up with lunch classics, namely soup and sandwiches, but there's also the inclusion of things like blaa sandwiches and doubled baked eggs.

1. Bahay

14 Stoneybatter

Many would have heard of Bahay over the course of the Summer it was one of the buzziest places, cropping up as a food truck and at Taste of Dublin. Bahay is now operating Friday-Sunday in the back of Stoneybatter's Glimmer man, serving up a short but exciting menu of Philipino flavours. Best to get there quick though, as Bahay will be on the move again soon.

READ ON: Looking to belt out a few tunes? Here are 5 great Dublin karaoke bars