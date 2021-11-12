6 spots for a breakfast bap in Dublin

By Fiona Frawley

November 12, 2021 at 12:50pm

6 spots for a breakfast bap in Dublin

This is essential weekend reading.

Allow me to paint you a picture. You're heading out for brunch the morning after a long night on the town. The prospect of deciding what to order is hard enough, and as for the rigmarole of actually picking up your knife and fork to eat it? You'd have an easier time climbing Mount Everest.

This is where breakfast baps come in. They've got all the elements of your favourite breakfast dish, but packaged neatly into one round sambo so you don't have to think too much. An invaluable gift on a Sunday morning.

If you find yourself in this position, or if you just, well, you know, like breakfast baps, here's a list of our fave places to enjoy one in Dublin.

Happy Out, Bull Island & Donnybrook

Gooey egg, bacon and ballymaloe relish, topped off with a helping of smashed avo because the millennial inside us never dies.

Hush, Rathmines

One for the days you're feeling a lil spicy, this bap has all the good stuff with an added lashing of chipotle sauce.

Honey Honey, Portmarnock

Because veggies need hangover cures too.

Riggers, Inchicore

The all day breakie bap from this D8 fave is a sight to behold.

No Filter, Finglas

When you see the egg yolk trickling down the side, you know you're in good hands. The No Filter bap is stacked high with all the essentials, and always hits the spot.

Happy Endings, Aston Quay

This eggy, cheesy delight is topped off with a crispy hash brown for an epic breakfast experience.

Dockyard No.8, Bray

Secret option number 7 because it's not technically in Dublin and isn't always on their menu. BUT, keep an eye on Dockyard's insta and if you ever happen to see them posting about this bap returning, run don't walk to grab one. It's a spiritual experience.

Header image via Instagram/hush_rathmines

READ NEXT: Ireland's most recent celeb visitor is getting into the Christmas spirit

