Seven Delicious Soups In Dublin To Warm Your Cockles This Winter

Perfect for those chilly afternoons

It's starting to get chilly out there and if you're wandering around the city you'll need something to heat you up.

With that in mind, we've compiled some of our favourite spots to stop in and warm the bones with a lovely bowl of soup.

Wrap up warm and enjoy!

Pho Viet

"Mmm, noodle soup. I mean soup!" Where would we be without Friends references at all?

Choose from beef, chicken or prawn noodle soup at this Parnell Street favourite. Enough to fill you up for the day.

The Pepper Pot

The soup at the Pepper Pot rotates every day but never fails to impress. There's also an option to add a mini soup onto your sandwich order.

The Hairy Lemon

We've already discussed the amazing amazing coddle at this place and the seafood chowder is also highly recommended.

Sip 'N' Slurp

A place that does exactly what it says on the tin. The toasties are to die for and complement the delicious soups perfectly.

Juniors Deli and Cafe

You can never go wrong with a soup and sandwich combo and at €10 in this Beggars Bush joint, it's well worth it.

Soup Dragon

When it comes to the sheer choice of soup in Dublin, it doesn't get more varied than Soup Dragon on Capel Street. Everything from broccoli and blue cheese to spicy bean to pumpkin chilli and coconut is catered for.

Definitely worth a visit if your north of the Liffey this winter.

Cornucopia

A large soup is just €5.50 with bread and there's plenty of choice. Throw in some hummus for just 50 cent extra, pull up a chair and enjoy the views over Wicklow Street with your feed.

