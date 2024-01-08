The 11 best places to dance the night away in Dublin

Live your best Dua Lipa life.

Going for a little dance after some drinks is firmly IN for our 2024 weekends, and while we have lost some stellar venues in the last few years (The Globe deserved better than the fate she got) Dublin still has some great places to go for a boogie.

Dublin's nightlife has been on the struggle bus for years now, so it's important that we embrace the spots to dance while we can.

11. Coppers

How could we write a list of the best places to dance in Dublin and not include Coppers? While it's been reduced to little more than a punchline in recent years, you can't deny that any evening at this absolute institution (to use an overused but in this case an appropriate phrase) will have your feet in bits from all the boogie-ing.

A nightclub as old as me (you can do your own googling if you're interested enough) you will find all walks of life under the dim red lighting, united by their love of cheesy tunes and staying out till all hours.

Go for? The nostalgia factor

Coppers opens on the daily for a dance.

10. The George

South Great George Street, Dublin 2

The heart of LGBTQ+ Ireland, The George has been running for almost forty years in Dublin, and has represented the change in this city when it comes to social and cultural outlooks. So much more than just a club, The George is of huge importance to Dubliners, a home away from home for the LGBTQ community, and lending a hand in the fight for marriage equality which we acquired in 2015.

Now it's often teeming with people on any given day of the week, full of happy patrons looking to blow off some steam, and the thousands of queens that have been hosted on its stage for many years. It's fierce, fabulous and, most importantly inclusive, in a city that with the loss of All My Friends in the Liberties is in need of more welcoming spaces.

Go for? The drag shows

The George opens daily from 12:30pm.

9. Seek

Lemon Street, Dublin 2

Hyde opened in the heart of Dublin city centre back in 2022, a four-storey space comprising of a sleek café, contemporary Asian restaurant, chic terrace, and stylish rooftop bar.

The nightclub portion of this venue, naturally called SEEK (see what they did there) opened in May of this year, an over-25s disco heaven that aims to provide a space for dancing well into the wee hours while maintaining a sophisticated atmosphere with its high-end, chic furnishings and décor choices.

Hyde and SEEK are also available to hire for events, with catering available for groups of between 10 and 600 people.

Go for? A Carrie Bradshaw style night on the town

SEEK opens late on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

8. L'Gueuleton

Fade Street, Dublin 2

One of the few French restaurants in Dublin is also known for its energetic nightlife. You wouldn't think it when passing the sweet and quaint red brick exterior, with wooden benches that later transforms into a smoking area, but L'Gueuleton is hugely popular for its tunes, always a reliable safe space for those whose music taste never quite evolved past noughties or early 2010s (my sweet spot of choice).

L'Gueuleton does a full dinner menu, with French classics such as moules mariniere and steak frites (what better meal is there to keep your strength up for some twist and shouting) so you don't need to worry about hanger striking in the middle of your boogie sesh.

Their wine list is extensive, the perfect gateway for a night of getting it down on the dance floor.

Go for? Some well needed carbs ahead of a dance

L'Gueuleton stays open late on Fridays and Saturdays.

7. Xico

Baggot Street Lower, Dublin 2

There's no better place to party than Xico. This underground haven officially reopened on Baggot Street in October 2023, returning to its former glory as a go-to location in Dublin for a dance.

The Mexican destination have scrapped their restaurant in favour of getting back to their roots - margs and boogieing.

There's whopper tunes to compliment the Mexican vibe, not to mention sombreros flying around the place and drinks flowing a plenty.

We missed them while they were on their hiatus, and we're glad to see them back in business.

Go for? A fiesta

Keep an eye on Xico's socials for upcoming events.

6. Bootleg

Drury Street, Dublin 2

The hippest new venue in Dublin is Bootleg, a vibey wine bar with small plates to keep the hunger at bay while you dance the night away, Dua Lipa style.

You can delve into the fine wines, plates of gambas, flatbreads, and oysters galore, whilst also having ample room for a boogie, all without having to leave the cloak of this new disco sanctuary for even a minute.

If you're sick of all your regular haunts for a night on the town, Bootleg is a winner.

Go for? A routine breaker

Bootleg opens Wednesday to Saturday - you can make a booking here.

5. The Jar

Wexford Street, Dublin 2

This Wexford Street bar has a DJ on the decks, playing dance classics from the likes of Avicii, Sia, and David Guetta, as well as more recent radio hits.

I've often found myself walking that unknowable stretch that encompasses Camden, Wexford, and Aungier Street in search of somewhere for a boogie, and The Jar is always a winner (even if it does have the ability to make me feel about 20 years older than I am).

The Jar also serves wings and burgers, in other words, the ideal kind of food for a night out stomping.

Go for? Decade old tunes you swear only came out two years ago

The Jar opens late on Fridays and Saturdays, and until 12.00 on Wednesdays, 1.00 on Thursdays, and 23.00 on Sundays.

4. Wigwam

Middle Abbey Street, Dublin 1

The artist formerly known as Twisted Pepper, is an all-purpose venue, serving as an after-work locaysh or weekend hotspot since 2016. Known for hosting drag brunches that will leave your cheeks sore from smiling and laughing, the rum-focused bar also has a ping pong set-up in the basement, outdoor seating, and a rooftop.

If you're saving your boogie-ing for later on in the evening, you can get a full meal at this Wigwam, be that one of their homemade pizzas, or their bites and sides, which includes yuca fries, cheese puffballs, and Brazilian coxinhas.

This hip café bar hybrid turns up the music the later into the evening it gets and also starts to mix up cocktails, such as the old reliables: margs, pina coladas, cosmos, as well as a dedicated section for rum-based drinks.

They also do drink deals, including three shots for €16 (a bargain in this expensive city).

Go for? The drink deals

Wigwam stays open late on Fridays and Saturdays.

3. The Workmans Club

Wellington Quay, Dublin 2

Sitting proudly on the south quays you'll find the Workmans Club, a spot most Dublin millennials will fondly associate with the 3 Sol for a tenner deal, Sunday night karaoke and a smoking area packed to the rafters with NCAD students on the hunt for a spare rollie.

The resident DJs are masters of playing exactly what the crowd wants, and can play anything from Justin Timberlake to Metallica on any given night.

While some might still think that Workmans is in its flop era, we are not about that. It's the kind of spot you never stop to think about whether you actually enjoy or not - something in your body just seems to take you there at a certain point in every night out.

Go for? A zaconey and coke

Workmans opens daily from 5pm.

2. Café en Seine

Dawson Street, Dublin 2

The Parisian street garden that is Café en Scenes is a go-to spot for a dance in Dublin city centre. It has it all - great snacks and bites, an expansive space where you can nab a table to rest those tired feet, or dance amongst the throngs of people, heel pain be damned.

The music is the kind you can sing along to, which depending on what kind of night you're looking for, is an important distinction to make. None of this mindless bopping to unce unce unce (if that's you're thing, more power to you, you're probably a much cooler person than me).

Before the venue turns into a night club, you can opt for a whole sit-down dinner - a rotisserie chicken or double smash burger will provide great soakage for a night out - or just order some antipasto or bar snacks to nibble on before you start sinking the vodka soda limes (although I'd implore you to try the cocktails, because Café en Seine makes some great ones).

Go for? Glamour

Café en Seine opens late on Friday and Saturday nights.

1. Mother

Grafton Street, Dublin 2

Mother is entering its 14th year of offering top electro and disco choons in Dublin, a dance sanctuary for the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. Perhaps best known for its annual Block Party in June over Pride weekend, Mother operates weekly on Saturdays out of Lost Lane and provides a vibey backdrop get to lost in music the way Sister Sledge sings about.

For those fresh-faced babies wielding their first age cards, a word of warning; Mother is over-21s.

Go for? An old-school club night

You can dance the night away at Mother every Saturday night from 11pm.

Header images via Instagram / Wigwam & YouTube

