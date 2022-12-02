Christmas marts and DIY wreaths - 5 things we're Lovin in Dublin this week

Welcome to the L List, our weekly round up of things we're Lovin in Dublin across food, culture and craic.

Now that December has finally hit, the Christmas spirit is officially within us. This week's list is heavily laced with festive activities, Christmassy treats and a general feeling of warm fuzziness. It's the most wonderful time of the year, and we're here to lap it all up, baby.

Let's get into it.

Bakeology, Meath Street

The Lovin team's grá for this Argentinian bakery will never falter. From their impeccable dulce de leche croissants to their savoury wraps and sambos for lunch, Bakeology hit the mark every time and it's just generally a lovely, welcoming spot to sit and watch the D8 world go by of a lunchtime. 16/10 would recommend.

Advertisement

Swords Christmas Market

If you're looking for a wholesome festive browse, get thee to Swords for a rummage around the stalls and sweet stands at their Christmas market! Open this Saturday 3rd and Sunday 4th from 11am-6pm in the magic surrounds of Swords Castle. Find out more HERE.

This browser does not support the video element.

DIY Christmas wreaths from The Crate

Advertisement

As all Christmas aficionados will know, the prettiest sight to see is the holly that will be on your own front door. Ergo, you want to make your festive wreath a really special one. These beautiful DIY kits from The Crate come with everything you need to make the perfect wreath - an Irish grown nobilis fir base, eucalyptus, flowers and natural floral ornaments, ribbon, wire and a printed, easy to follow instructional guide. Whack the Christmas music on, pour yourself a tipple of your choice and get to crafting - you'll be the envy of the neighbourhood.

DIY Wreath Kit from The Crate, €65

Wednesday on Netflix

If you're not ready to delve headfirst into Love, Actually and The Grinch just yet, may we interest you in a spot of macabre humour in the form of this Netflix series based on the original scene queen, Wednesday Addams? A binge-in-one weekend type situation and, as you'd imagine, an aesthetic delight.

Advertisement

Spotify Wrapped

Don't listen to the naysayers. I don't just care about your Spotify Wrapped, I crave it. You were in the top 0000.03% Taylor Swift listeners? You looped Mitski until you had no tear ducts left? Every single song in your top 5 is a Glee version? Please, tell me everything. And share your playlist. It's the only thing that'll warm my heart at this stage - I am in me hole turning the heating on.

Y’ALL MY SPOTIFY WRAPPED CAME pic.twitter.com/u246e7Q2PO — ᵐᵃᵗᵗ // metlife night 2!🌙 (@taylors_scarf) November 29, 2022

Advertisement

Same time, same place next week for a fresh round up of everything we're Lovin in Dublin!

READ NEXT: Spice Girl Mel C to attend Drag Jubilee for Davina Devine at The George