8 family friendly activities to enjoy over the Easter holidays in Dublin

If you've hit the halfway point of Easter holidays and are losing inspiration for kid-friendly activities, fear not.

It can be a struggle keeping little ones occupied for two long weeks - there's only so much mileage you can get out of the local playground. Luckily there are no shortage of great activities for families across Dublin, and we've taken it upon ourselves to round up 8 of the best in town.

Easter at The Ark

Drop into The Ark Theatre over the Easter break where kids can enjoy a new film all about nature by visual artist Clare Langan, and then get creative in the theatre's response area. Meanwhile the Little Droplets Workshop invites tots aged 2-4 to investigate the microscopic worlds under the water’s surface and create aquatic landscapes. More information is available via The Ark WEBSITE.

The Ark is located on Eustace Street, Temple Bar.

EPIC Irish Emigration Museum

EPIC have gone all out with family friendly activities to suit all interests and ages for the Easter break, including an interactive Explorers Family Tour where kids can enjoy drawing challenges and practice teamwork and problem solving skills. EPIC also have separate events for children aged 1-3 and smaller babies under the age of 1. More info on individual events is available via the EPIC website.

The EPIC Irish Emigration Museum is located on Custom House Quay.

Advertisement

Art Workshop at the National Gallery

This free family workshop at the National Gallery's Shaw Room invites kids to get creative in one of the city's most inspiring spaces. Families with children of all ages are welcome, and all materials are provided. The workshop takes place every Sunday from 11:30am. The gallery also runs free guided tours for younger children and kids can avail of free art equipment to create their own masterpieces anytime at the Atrium Creative Space. More info on visiting the National Gallery with kids is available right here.

The National Gallery is located on Merrion Square.

Kids movies at the Stella Cinema

If you're looking to seriously treat the kiddos, Stella Cinema have daytime screenings of Puss in Boots, Peter Rabbit and Hop throughout the week. Book yourself in for an afternoon via their website.

The Stella Cinema is located in Rathmines.

Airfield Estate

Advertisement

There are baby calves and fluffy lambs just crying out to be fawned over at Airfield Estate. A great way to spend some time outdoors with the fam over the Easter break - you can find out more and plan your trip right here.

SeaLife Bray

If you're more interested in what lies beneath, just over the Wicklow county bounds in Bray is SeaLife where you can meet over a thousand underwater creatures. Hours of fun for curious kids - get booking via their website.

Fairy trails

If you'd like to get your little ones out in the open air, burning off a bit of excess energy why not follow one of the many fairy trails across Dublin? You can find fairy trails (and great playgrounds) at the following locations:

Malahide Castle

Ardgillan Castle

Marlay Park

Tymon Park

Corkagh Park

Advertisement

St. Annes City Farm

St. Annes City Farm is home to an array of friendly farm animals and is a great place to visit for kids interested in animal care. They're open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 3pm - find out more via their website.

St Annes City Farm is located in St Annes Park, Raheny.

Have a family friendly activity in Dublin we should add to the list? Let us know!

Header image via Instagram/Malahide Castle/EPIC Museum

READ NEXT: