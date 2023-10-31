Dublin's first indoor golf centre now open in Sandyford

No more fear of Ireland's changeable weather raining on your par-ade.

If you're a golf enthusiast who's had to cancel many a day on the course due to a sudden downpour or a vengeful storm named after your granny's mate, you're in luck. Dublin's first indoor golf centre has officially opened in Sandyford, complete with in-house coaching sessions and TrackMan Golf simulators.

Sigmoid HQ, the first indoor golf centre in Dublin promises to redefine your golfing experience with a comprehensive range of services and amenities for all skill levels, and a speciality café to relax at afterwards (the best part of any sporting event, if you ask me).

Amenities on offer include golf classes and personalised coaching sessions, friendly competition in the form of regular golf leagues, club fitting to ensure your equipment is optimised for your unique swing and style and the immersive TrackMan Golf simulators which replicate some of the world's most renowned courses, which golfers can enjoy without ever leaving Dublin.

The Sigmoid HQ team are also hoping to establish the facility as a go-to location for parties and corporate days out, with customised planning based on each group's requirements including catering services, expert coaching, potential guest athlete appearances and flexible presentation setups. Handy for anyone tasked with organising the office Christmas party, or an upcoming stag or hen.

Sigmoid HQ is now open at Beacon South Quarter, Sandyford. Keep up with them over on Instagram or head to their website to plan a visit.

Header image via Instagram / Sigmoid HQ

