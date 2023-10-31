Fatboy Slim to kick off 8-show tour in Dublin next summer

Get the angel wings ready, this is going to be absolutely cracker.

Huge news, for fans of Derry Girls, and of Fatboy Slim of course, as the legendary DJ is returning to Ireland to kick off his 8-show tour in Dublin next summer.

Fatboy Slim will be taking over Fairview Park on June 14th, beginning his Fatboy Slim Loves Summer tour, after which he will be heading to Cornwall, Manchester, Scarborough, Bedfordshire, Glasgow, Galway, and finally Halifax.

That's right, Dublin isn't the only Irish location - the DJ will be heading to Galway Airport for a gig on August 9th for his second last show.

What perhaps makes this more exciting is the final season of Derry Girls, which aired in 2022, had a whole episode focusing on Fatboy Slim headlining an event in Derry, and the absolute chaos that ensued as a result.

Fans will remember the girls purchasing the last five tickets available, only for a brawl to break out, leading to a stressed out James to tear the tickets up, which of course means Michelle has to lie on national television to secure more tickets - it's an iconic episode, even by this show's standards, made all the better by their urgency to see Fatboy Slim.

In a particularly funny scene, the Derry Girls are discussing how the DJ is "bigger than God" and a "genius" on the same level as Beethoven, except, according to Orla, "good".

Fatboy Slim did play a gig in Derry this month on October 21st, and now he's sharing the love by coming to Dublin and Galway as well - so we can all feel like Derry Girls. It's a shame it's not taking place over Halloween like in the show, but I'm sure no one will bat an eye if you dress up like an angel for the Fairview gig in June.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 3rd at 10am.

