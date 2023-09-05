13 Dublin rugby pubs to catch all the action from the World Cup at

Catch all the action, without remortgaging your house for a flight to France.

After months of rugby fans scrambling for accommodation and flights that could be considered in any way affordable in the direction of Paris, the Rugby World Cup kicks off this Friday, 8th Sept with France v New Zealand in the group stage. Ireland's first match will closely follow, as they take on Romania on Saturday at 14.30. Looking for somewhere to enjoy the action, offer up your top-notch rugby commentary to anyone who'll listen and have a tipple or two in the process? We've got you covered with a list of 13 Dublin rugby pubs to hit up during the World Cup, just incase a trip to Bordeaux isn't on your itinerary.

Searsons

Located on Baggot Street, keep up with them via Instagram.

The holy mecca of rugby-watching in Dublin, with delish cocktails and pub grub for anyone looking to make a day of it. Those used to the rush of match day will know you'll want to be down at Searsons nice and early to secure your spot, whether you're looking for indoors or out back in their leafy beer garden.

Toners

Located on Baggot Street, keep up with them via Instagram.

Continuing along the Baggot Mile we have Toners, another go-to spot for rugby with plenty of screens and a roomy heated outdoor space. Known for pouring one of the best pints in town and having plenty of nooks and crannies to settle into, you can also book a table at Toners for peace of mind before heading out.

McSorley's

Located in Ranelagh, keep up with them via Instagram.

This Ranelagh haunt is always a popular spot for match day, and perfect if you don't want to be smack bang in the middle of town. The pints are great, the staff are friendly and there's sport on every telly in the place.

The Bath

Advertisement

Located on Bath Avenue, keep up with them via Instagram.

Situated just a stones throw from the Aviva, The Bath always tends to be right at the heart of the action. And although the World Cup is taking place a bit further afield, you won't feel too hard done by at this stalwart rugby pub with tasty food and great atmosphere.

The Hill

Located in Ranelagh - keep up with them via Instagram.

It probably won't surprise anyone that a good bulk of the rugby pubs are in Ranelagh but there you go, The Hill will be playing the match on their screens with plenty of walk-in space available. This landmark Ranelagh pub underwent major refurbishment and reopened under new owners back in 2021. It's now a lot snazzier inside, while still maintaining a lot of its original character and charm.

Rody Bolands

Rathmines

Great food, tasty pints and plenty of screens to catch every second. Rody Bolands is widely regarded as one of the best pubs in Rathmines and the skilled bar staff always manage to work through orders and dole out drinks in a timely manner even when they're up against it. You can book yourself a table right here if you want to ensure there's a seat waiting for you when you arrive.

The Horse Show House

Located in Ballsbridge - keep up with them via Instagram.

Don't let the name fool you, this spot has a lot more on the go than Cheltenham - Horse Show House is a consistently great southside spot for enjoying sports of all kinds, and they also boldly claim to have the best beer garden in Dublin. Head down for yourself to see how you reckon it measures up.

Advertisement

The Bridge 1859

Located in Ballsbridge, keep up with them via Instagram.

Run by former Leinster Rugby players Seán O’Brien, Jamie Heaslip, and Rob and Dave Kearney, as you'd imagine the Bridge is a great place to watch a match and chow down on some pub grub while you're at it. Their food menu is a departure from what you'd usually expect - think steaming bowls of mussels laced with 'Nduja, fragrant vegan curries and a drool-worthy chicken parm.

The Woolshed

Located on Parnell Street - keep up with The Woolshed right here.

Always a great spot to watch matches of any description - the Woolshed is known for its mammoth-sized screens and great atmosphere on match day, whatever the sport is. If you're looking for soakage, their bar menu has all the classics - burgers oozing with American cheese, saucy chicken wings, the scent of which wafts temptingly throughout the venue urging you to order a portion for yourself and of course, icy beers, Aussie style.

The Bleeding Horse

Located on Camden Street, keep up with The Bleeding Horse via Instagram.

With its central location and ample seating around its central hexagonal bar, The Bleeding Horse is an ideal spot to watch the match with a group or on your own, tucked in at the bar with a pint of plain and plenty of tellies in plain sight. The Bleeding Horse also have a bar menu brimming with all your pub grub faves, and is ideally placed if you're planning on celebrating well into the night.

The Camden

Advertisement

Located on Camden Street, keep up with them via Instagram.

The Camden have one of the biggest screens for sports in the city - a 4k machine that's been used to show everything from the All Ireland Final to Ryan Tubridy's Oireachtas appearance. For the next couple of weeks though, it'll be wall to wall rugby at one of Dublin's most impressive sports bars.

Sinnotts Bar

Sinnotts is located on King Street South, just off Grafton Street. Keep up with them via Instagram.

You don't need to head out to the leafy 'burbs to catch the action; Sinnotts is slap bang in the middle of town with massive screens, a great buzz and even a screen outside which might be preferable if this warmly welcomed Indian summer prevails.

The Living Room

The Living Room is located on Cathal Brugha Streeet - keep up with them via Instagram.

Fondly known as a go-to for watching anything to do with the GAA, with its outdoor 4k screen and plentiful picnic benches, the Living Room lends itself to all kinds of sport and will have everything you need in place this weekend to enjoy the action from France.

Did we miss out your favourite place to watch the rugby? Let us know and in the meantime, go sports, etc.

Header image via Instagram/thecamdendeluxe/bathpubdub

READ NEXT: