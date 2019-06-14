Seven Of The Most Insta-Bait Locations For The Perfect Pic In Dublin

The weather is fab, the people are out and Instagram is exploding with colourful pictures – hello, summer!

Dublin is one of the most beautiful places in the world when the sun is out, so it’s time to take advantage of the wonderful city we live in and get some whopper snaps.

Even if you’re not the biggest poser, a visit to these places and I guarantee you’ll be vogue-ing before the day is done.

Time to make some memories!

1. Love Lane

Love Lane is one of Dublin’s hidden gems. The bright, colourfully decorated street makes me smile every time I walk through.

With pictures, murals, designs and wall-art in every corner, you’ll be snap-happy here, for sure!

2. Pot Bellied Pig

A millennial pink restaurant – need I say any more?

3. Smithfield Square

Behind almost every corner of Smithfield Square you’ll find an incredible mural.

Smithfield is one of the coolest places in Dublin right now and it’s such a fab place to go exploring around.

Pics go leor.

4. Camden Row

Graffitied walls make for gorge Instagrams.

5. Zozimus

This is probably one of the most regularly snapped places in the city, and I think we can all see why.

Colourful umbrellas – amazeballs.

6. National War Memorial Gardens

The gardens are covered in flowers right now and it’s beyond beaut. I could literally spend my whole life walking around here.

7. Dame Lane

Ah sure look, it’s a deadly shpot.

