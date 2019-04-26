15 Summer Party Ideas In Dublin 2019

It’s time to start planning one of the loosest work affairs of the year, bar the Christmas party that is.

The sun is creeping out, the walk to work is brisk and bright but sitting at a desk all day whilst seeing pics of others jumping into the sea is the grimmest of the grim, let’s be real. So to make you feel slightly better about that situation why not plan your summer party with work? It’s always the best craic and a serious affair.

There are loads of restaurants and bars across Dublin but today I’ve decided to focus mainly on fun activities and experiences.

Here are some of my top suggestions:

1. Dublin Bay Cruises

The Lovin Team had our summer party on Dublin Bay Cruises and I have to say, it was mighty craic.

We headed from Howth to Dun Laoghaire, took in the stunning sites of the Dublin coastal scenery, had a glass of vino and let the hair down for the day. There is a bar on the boat which you can take full advantage of and there are lots of spots for photo opportunities.

To finish off, we headed to Haddington House for and had a few drinks on their fab outdoor terrace that overlooks the iconic pier.

One you’d need the good weather for, of course!

2. The Aviva

For bigger, possibly more corporate companies, The Aviva is a great choice.

The stadium has a designated BBQ area, lots of space and it’s a really cool venue in general.

However, just in case the weather isn’t as it should be, the Podium adjoins two indoor areas of Henry Dunlop West and the Atrium. Both these spaces overlook the pitch and can be used as your indoor seating area.

3. Creative Events

The Creative Events team have a wide range of cool activities that you can choose from, from mobile escape rooms to treasure hunts, casino parties to murder mystery meals. They even have an option to book a summer party on their website.

They arrive with all of the games, furniture and everything in between – stress free planning and a whole lot of fun.

4. Jam Park

A new adult playground is to open up in May where the Wright Venue once was.

Amenities such as crazy golf, ping pong, a rooftop eatery, singalong cinema, flea markets and board games will be available for people to use and attend.

Ideal for summer parties!

5. Johnnie Fox’s

Take a hike through the Dublin mountains together and arrange for Johnnie Fox’s to be your end destination.

The pub is such a great spot, there’s often live music, savage pints of Guinness and tasty grub.

This should be on everyone’s Dublin bucket list.

6. Paint By The Pints

Round up the troops and try your hand at painting.

This event does exactly what it says on the tin – encourages you to get those creative juices flowing while you sip on the good stuff.

Whether you consider yourself to be a bit of a Picasso or an absolute novice, this event is designed to suit all skill sets. The fun-filled evening happens once a week in various different venues with various different pieces of art to try your hand at.

During the event, you’ll be guided step-by-step through creating your very own masterpiece. It’s all a bit of craic so don’t worry if you can’t even draw an orange, you’ll be graaaand.

All materials including paint, paintbrushes and even a free drink are provided to get your evening started on the right note!

7. Viking Splash

Put on those gastly looking helmets and scream at people passing by the Dublin streets.

Sure what more could you want?

A truck that turns into a boat?

You got it.

Viking Splash is not just for kids and tourists, it’s actually great fun and a good chance to bond with your colleagues.

8. Lepordstown

Get glammed up and hit the Lepordstown races for a day to chance your luck.

Winner buys the team a round of drinks.

9. Canal Boat Cruise

The Canal is one of the prettiest places in the city and travelling down it by barge is one of the most unique experiences.

La Peniche is on the barge MV Riasc moored on the Grand Canal alongside Mespil Road between Baggot and Leeson Street bridges. Each day there are two evening cruises at 6pm and 9pm. There is also a lunchtime service, and on a sunny day or evening it’s a special treat to dine up on deck.

10. Paint-balling

Sure there’s no way better to release that tension you have with your boss than to fire a few balls of paint in their direction.

Delta Force paint balling is a great one to try.

11. Sushi Course

The sushi masterclass and five-course tasting menu at Banyi on Abbey Street is well worth trying.

The sushi class involves actually learning how to make your own crab rolls. It’s super interactive and a great way to start the evening, having a bit of bants and learning about the delish food you’re about to sink your teeth into for the evening.

It’s a great way to try some Asian food that you might see on a menu but never feel brave enough to order.

12. The Dogs

Head to the dog track in either Shelbourne Park or Harolds Cross for a night of craic.

Shelbourne Park is just a fifteen minute walk from Dublin City Centre and there’s a free Dublin Coach Shuttle Bus every Saturday night to make getting there a little easier.

You can watch all the action unfold from the comfort of the bar or book a table in their bright and atmospheric restaurant, where you can relax and place a bet with our table-side Tote service.

13. Harbour Splash

Harbour Splash is Dublin’s first inflatable aqua park.

You’ll find it at Dún Laoghaire’s west pier. The obstacle course includes trampolines, climbing frames, slides, monkey bars.

The park will be open for the 2019 season from 4th May until 30th September.

14. Tandem Bikes In Phoenix Park

Pair up and rent some tandem bikes in Phoenix Park, take in the sights of this iconic Dublin landmark and take a selfie with the friendly deer.

Finish off with a picnic – ideal for summer!

15. Kayak On The Liffey

Dublin City Kayaking host daily sails down the cities iconic river. The trips run from Dublin City Moorings through the very centre of the capital. It’s the only way to actually paddle under the famous O’Connell and Ha’penny bridge.

You will travel through Dublin by Kayak, paddling past some of Dublin’s most iconic landmarks and taking in the city’s old and new quarters. You might even spot a few seals.

The kayaks are all very stable double seater sit-on-top’s so you neither need to be experienced nor fit to paddle.

All you have to decide now is which one to book!