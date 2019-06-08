The Best Way To See Dublin Is By Kayak – This Is A Deadly Activity For A Group Of Mates

The sun is out which means it’s time to leave the gaff in the evenings – hibernation time is over!

When the evenings are dark, damp and cold it can be impossible to get the motivation to plan fun things to do and to meet up with your mates. With that peek of sunshine through the clouds and the occasional sunny day, I’m getting that pep back in my step.

I walk through town every other day and one of the most interesting sights I’ve seen is groups of people kayaking down the Liffey – what a way to see the city!

Dublin City Kayaking host daily sails down the cities iconic river. The trips run from Dublin City Moorings through the very centre of the capital. It’s the only way to actually paddle under the famous O’Connell and Ha’penny bridge.

You will travel through Dublin by Kayak, paddling past some of Dublin’s most iconic landmarks and taking in the city’s old and new quarters. You might even spot a few seals.

The kayaks are all very stable double seater sit-on-top’s so you neither need to be experienced nor fit to paddle.

Such a great idea for the summer!