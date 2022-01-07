The Lovin Round Up - Openers, closures, and everything in between

It has been quite the week for openings and closings in Dublin.

With restrictions, the 8pm curfew, and staff shortages, it hasn't been an easy week for hospitality. Many restaurants have closed temporarily for January, until the coronavirus situation begins to ease. However, some restaurants are back up and running this week, and some are even brand new to Dublin.

Peploe's is back after a brief hiatus

After a long couple of weeks, Peploe's reopens today for lunch and dinner! So if you've got a special occasion coming up, or have just missed the bistro's delicious dishes, make sure to book in.

Woodfire and Green temporarily close for the month

This Sandyford brunch spot will unfortunately be closed for the first half of the month in a bid to keep their staff and customers safe. They will announce on Instagram when they deem it fit to reopen.

Jackie's continues to intrigue with Calpol cocktails

This 90s themed bar on Francis Street has been around for a month, and we are beyond curious by their Calpol cocktails and their Aisling copybook menus.

Allta closed until end of January

With heavy hearts, Allta took to Instagram to announce that they would be closing temporarily until the 27th January, due to the surge in coronavirus cases. We look forward to seeing them back at the end of the month.

Stone won't reopen this week as planned

Another spot that has had to push back reopening is Stone in Stoneybatter. You'll have to get your pizza fix elsewhere, as we wait to hear more news on when they're back open.

Farmer Browns Rathmines floods and closes for the foreseeable

If you're a Rathmines local, you might have to travel elsewhere for your Farmer Browns burger fix. While their other three locations are up and running, the Rathmines spot flooded over the Christmas break, and can't reopen until it is safe to do so.

Sup Coffee makes the Jervis carpark the IT place to be

Gourmet coffee, in the Jervis carpark. We want to say a huge What's Up to Sup Coffee this week as they open to the public with amazing toasties, pastries, and of course, coffees.

Hatch & Sons closes both locations for good

We wish this was just a temporary closure, but unfortunately it isn't. Domini and Peaches Kemp announced the closure of both their Hatch & Sons Dublin locations this week, much to our despair.

505 Coffee forced to shut due to staff shortages

This Loughlinstown coffee shpot has fallen victim to staff shortages, and as such has been forced to close until further notice. Keep an eye on their socials and make sure to pop in when they reopen!

Have you tried Parliament Street's Beer Temple?

Have you been to Temple Bar's newest beer venue? Any beer lover has to go for a pint in The Beer Temple. With a name like that, it ought to be a great place for a pint.

Header image via Instagram/hatchandsons

