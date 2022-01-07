The Lovin Round Up - Openers, closures, and everything in between

By Katy Thornton

January 7, 2022 at 12:01pm

Share:

It has been quite the week for openings and closings in Dublin.

With restrictions, the 8pm curfew, and staff shortages, it hasn't been an easy week for hospitality. Many restaurants have closed temporarily for January, until the coronavirus situation begins to ease. However, some restaurants are back up and running this week, and some  are even brand new to Dublin.

Peploe's is back after a brief hiatus

After a long couple of weeks, Peploe's reopens today for lunch and dinner! So if you've got a special occasion coming up, or have just missed the bistro's delicious dishes, make sure to book in.

Woodfire and Green temporarily close for the month

This Sandyford brunch spot will unfortunately be closed for the first half of the month in a bid to keep their staff and customers safe. They will announce on Instagram when they deem it fit to reopen.

Jackie's continues to intrigue with Calpol cocktails

This 90s themed bar on Francis Street has been around for a month, and we are beyond curious by their Calpol cocktails and their Aisling copybook menus.

Allta closed until end of January

With heavy hearts, Allta took to Instagram to announce that they would be closing temporarily until the 27th January, due to the surge in coronavirus cases. We look forward to seeing them back at the end of the month.

Stone won't reopen this week as planned

Another spot that has had to push back reopening is Stone in Stoneybatter. You'll have to get your pizza fix elsewhere, as we wait to hear more news on when they're back open.

Farmer Browns Rathmines floods and closes for the foreseeable

If you're a Rathmines local, you might have to travel elsewhere for your Farmer Browns burger fix. While their other three locations are up and running, the Rathmines spot flooded over the Christmas break, and can't reopen until it is safe to do so.

Sup Coffee makes the Jervis carpark the IT place to be

Gourmet coffee, in the Jervis carpark. We want to say a huge What's Up to Sup Coffee this week as they open to the public with amazing toasties, pastries, and of course, coffees.

Hatch & Sons closes both locations for good

We wish this was just a temporary closure, but unfortunately it isn't. Domini and Peaches Kemp announced the closure of both their Hatch & Sons Dublin locations this week, much to our despair.

505 Coffee forced to shut due to staff shortages

This Loughlinstown coffee shpot has fallen victim to staff shortages, and as such has been forced to close until further notice. Keep an eye on their socials and make sure to pop in when they reopen!

Have you tried Parliament Street's Beer Temple?

Have you been to Temple Bar's newest beer venue? Any beer lover has to go for a pint in The Beer Temple. With a name like that, it ought to be a great place for a pint.

Header image via Instagram/hatchandsons

READ ON: There's now a new bar for aging Millennials that's even complete with Aisling copybooks

Share:

Latest articles

“This will be our last weekend” Beloved Churchtown burger spot to cease trading after two years

Brand new Liffey Street café is giving out freebies over their opening weekend!

005 The L list - 5 things we're Lovin in Dublin this week

You can now get some award winning coffee while you park in Jervis Street carpark

You may also love

005 The L list - 5 things we're Lovin in Dublin this week

7 Dublin restaurants where you can get a home dining meal kit

8 free activities in Dublin to get you through a long January

30 of the Lovin Dublin team’s favourite meals from 2021

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.