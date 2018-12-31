Feature Lifestyle Best Of Dublin

The Top 10 Spas In (And Around) Dublin That You Have To Try Before You Die

For those of you in dire need of some relaxation

Dublin Spa

We all physically and emotionally need time to step away from the crowded streets and our busy schedules to relax and unwind – it's a matter of health.

In Dublin, we're lucky to have a wealth of spots offering health and beauty treatment within easy reach, whether you want a quick hour-long session or a full day's pampering.

But where are the best nearby getaway spots, you ask? Take a gander below...

1. The Marker Hotel

If you're near the docks and need an escape, definitely pop into The Marker for a luxurious treatment.

Float around in their dramatic 1.2 metre deep, 23 metre long infinity pool, or chill out in a retro cocoon – suspended from the ceiling.

Sound unreal? You'll never know until you try.

12440755 993247664058556 3143783022244184346 O

2. Buff Day Spa

Right in the city centre, here's a spot that you might even be able to try on a lunch break.

Therapists at Buff Day Spa do anything from facials to waxes to hot stone massages. There's even a complimentary sauna, relaxation area and tranquility room.

The dream.

10842223 823694887677494 3788331629553280963 O

3. Intercontinental Dublin

The spa at Intercontinental in Ballsbridge prides themselves in "offering luxurious massage, skin care and body care options from an award winning ESPA Treatment Menu".

Treat yourself well in a glorious hotel, as they offer numerous treatments to recharge and rejuvenate.

Two words, people: heated whirlpool.

13320882 10153458791796736 1944726559551322942 O

4. The Shelbourne

Of course you'd expect the marvelous Shelbourne hotel to offer an unforgettable spa experience. They even welcome requests for tailored treatments to suit your personal needs.

Here's your definite path to wellness, folks.

12510279 959503147420918 8316860451931744831 N

5. The Dawson Spa

The Dawson Hotel's spa offers a range of Voya, a certified organic product based in Ireland. Their highly trained therapists will tailor massages to your specific needs.

Not only does it all sound nice but it looks absolutely gorgeous, which certainly can't hinder you from getting into that blissful mindset.

13323385 10157040410980046 7526227706021243680 O

6. Tonic Health & Day Spa

Located at the Castleknock Hotel, this spot offers a wide range of spa treatments and packages.

They even do a Ladie's Afternoon special – including tea with sparkling wine, and a choice of one of three spa treatments. Their pool looks so serene, too.

Check out the specials here.

324738 10150313859066883 1453950702 O

7. Jule Beauty & Therapy

Here's a spot that specializes in laser hair removal and expert spa treatments. They even do slimming treatments and skin clinics, which are unique offers to find.

You can find the Jule Beauty & Therapy in all of Malahide, Ashbourne, Swords, and Grand Canal Square.

Unwind and revive here, no matter your location.

12742178 766919380104819 5476735421410589346 N

8. Vedas Beauty

This spa in Dun Laoghaire take a holistic approach to providing effective treatments that will last you long-term. Who wouldn't want an ultimate Aromatherapy body massage on a day out by the sea?

They even provide sports massages and physical therapy for that athletic bunch – always handy.

Check out their special offers here.

11755337 873348162739101 4328552145329782667 N

9. Oasis Beauty

Located in Smithfield, this day spa and laser clinic that's known for its amazing service and heavenly massages.

Oasis Beauty does high quality mani pedis, semi permanent makeup treatments, hair removal, spa packages and more.

Defo check out their weekly 15% off deals before booking your appointment to save a few quid.

13445635 672583379562146 8389298684113865418 N

10. The Bodywise Clinic

Here's a spot in the city centre with extremely relaxing vibes, soothing lights and an ambience that will lull you into a state of warm fuzziness.

The Bodywise Clinic does massages, homeopathy, acupuncture, psychotherapy and nutritional therapy – basically fulfilling any of your body's wants and needs.

Head on over to book your tailored health revival treatment.

297199 264585540248925 1336658382 N

