One of our fave pizza spots has closed for the summer

The only thing that has us wishing away this weather.

One of Dublin's best pizza spots is shutting its doors for the summer months ahead. Forge, based in Windy Arbour, are bidding D14 farewell for a couple of months, putting their energy back into their Dingle location.

They took to Instagram to share the news with their followers.

"The bad news first is…. Windy Arbour is now closed for the summer. 😥 We will reopen again in September, a big thank you to everyone for all the support over a great winter!!! 🙏"

Forge initially opened during covid restrictions, and quickly became a go-to spot for locals looking for a good takeaway option.

I love a wood-fired pizza, but I've had my heart broken by a few Dublin pizza spots serving them (I'll not name names but some of them are the most popular pizzerias in the county). They've gotta get the cooking time just right and Forge can do it like no other.

So needless to say I will miss having them as a takeaway option, and look forward to their return in September.

