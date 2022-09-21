Forge Pizza to reopen in Windy Arbour this week

D14 locals, rejoice!

After some time away, Forge Wood Fired Pizza is reopening in Windy Arbour, which is great news for locals. As one of those locals, I can't say how excited I am to have them back. One of the many spots discovered during lockdown, Forge quickly became a fan favourite amongst the people of D14 and beyond, creating quality pizza that rivalled even the most popular sit-in spots in Dublin.

In the Lovin Round-up from 2021, Forge's Drain Pipe Pizza, which comprises of crushed tomato, basil, Toons Bridge mozzarella, and parmigiano reggiano, made it to number four on our list of top meals.

The pizza is damn near perfect. The cheese is the exact consistency you want, the tomato is flavoursome and fresh, and Forge provides quality dips too. You can get chipotle mayo or roast garlic & herb (and for those picky with dips, let me tell you, they're perfection). I don't know when it became compulsory to have dips for pizza, but there's no going back now. I'm sure the Italians are ashamed of us.

Forge Wood Fired Pizza reopens in Windy Arbour on Thursday 22nd September from 5pm. And better still, they have some new pizzas on the way - I can't wait.

Forge also has three other locations outside of Dublin, in Tralee, Castlegregory, and Dingle.

You can check out their menu HERE.

