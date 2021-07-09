Get free coffee today on Baggot Street!

Good news, everyone!

A new speciality cafe has just opened on Baggot Street, and to celebrate they're giving away free coffee today.

United Coffee House & Co have just opened at Weirs on Baggot Street Upper, with a mission to "offer delicious treats and drinks, fun, and brighten people's days while positively impacting their body and environment". Tbh they had us at coffee and treats, but hey, we're always up for a bit of positive impact on our body and environment.

If you want to pick yourself up a free flattie today, you can do so until 3pm. Definitely worth heading down and welcoming them to the neighbourhood!

Header image via Instagram/United Coffee

