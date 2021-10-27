5 weekly comedy gigs to catch in Dublin

By Fiona Frawley

October 27, 2021 at 1:22pm

Share:
5 weekly comedy gigs to catch in Dublin

Nature is healing!

We can now go back to doing everything in our power to avoid the front row at comedy gigs so we don't get asked where we're from by the MC. God, I've missed this.

If you've been dying to get back to live gigs, have been tasked with organising a work night out or maybe have a cheeky date scheduled and are unsure where to go, you really can't beat a night of live comedy. Here are our top picks for gigs to head to in the coming weeks.

Cherry Comedy at Whelans

One of Dublin's favourite weekly comedy gigs is BACK! Cherry returns next Monday with a belter of a lineup featuring Julie Jay, Martin Angolo and Gearóid Farrelly. A night of accidentally spitting out your pint after taking a sip mid punchline guaranteed.

The Comedy Crunch, Stags Head

Also returning after a virus related hiatus is the always hilarious Comedy Crunch. With free entry, free ice cream and a gorge central location, you really can't beat it.

The Craic Den, Mulligan and Haines

These guys run craic-ing shows with stellar lineups every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and there's even a free pint with every entry. Can't argue with that.

Class Comedy, Workmans Club

Who doesn't love a bitta Workman's? Consistently unreal lineups featuring new and established talent and all round great vibes.

Hysteria Comedy, Sin É

Keep an eye out for Hysteria's unreal weekly shows every Friday and Saturday at Sin É. Their opening weekend featured performances from David O'Doherty and Gearóid Farrelly, and you just know all subsequent lineups are going to be equally iconic.

Will you be heading out for a lol this week?

Header image via Shutterstock

READ NEXT: DSPCA speaks to Lovin Dublin on the best ways to keep your pet safe this Halloween

Share:

Latest articles

5 pumpkin patches near Dublin to head to with the fam during mid term

DSPCA speaks to Lovin Dublin on the best ways to keep your pet safe this Halloween

Swap your typical pumpkin spice latte for a s'more pumpkin spice hot chocolate!

Calling all disco lovers: Brown Thomas have just unveiled their Christmas windows

You may also love

There's comedy happening in Workman's this month

6 stand-up shows we can't wait to see over the next few months

Nature is healing - there'll be live comedy in Dun Laoghaire this month

Joanne McNally has just added more dates to her tour - get tickets while you can

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.