5 weekly comedy gigs to catch in Dublin

Nature is healing!

We can now go back to doing everything in our power to avoid the front row at comedy gigs so we don't get asked where we're from by the MC. God, I've missed this.

If you've been dying to get back to live gigs, have been tasked with organising a work night out or maybe have a cheeky date scheduled and are unsure where to go, you really can't beat a night of live comedy. Here are our top picks for gigs to head to in the coming weeks.

Cherry Comedy at Whelans

One of Dublin's favourite weekly comedy gigs is BACK! Cherry returns next Monday with a belter of a lineup featuring Julie Jay, Martin Angolo and Gearóid Farrelly. A night of accidentally spitting out your pint after taking a sip mid punchline guaranteed.

The Comedy Crunch, Stags Head

Also returning after a virus related hiatus is the always hilarious Comedy Crunch. With free entry, free ice cream and a gorge central location, you really can't beat it.

The Craic Den, Mulligan and Haines

These guys run craic-ing shows with stellar lineups every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and there's even a free pint with every entry. Can't argue with that.

Class Comedy, Workmans Club

Who doesn't love a bitta Workman's? Consistently unreal lineups featuring new and established talent and all round great vibes.

Hysteria Comedy, Sin É

Keep an eye out for Hysteria's unreal weekly shows every Friday and Saturday at Sin É. Their opening weekend featured performances from David O'Doherty and Gearóid Farrelly, and you just know all subsequent lineups are going to be equally iconic.

Will you be heading out for a lol this week?

Header image via Shutterstock

