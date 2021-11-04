There's a comedy brunch happening in Bow Lane this Sunday!

By Fiona Frawley

November 4, 2021 at 4:23pm

Share:
There's a comedy brunch happening in Bow Lane this Sunday!

If you like your eggs benedict with a side of laughs, we've found the event for you.

We all love a bitta entertainment during brunch. Whether it's a drag show or just your pal who's still half-cut from the night before, it enhances the whole experience.

Which is why we're very intrigued by this comedy brunch happening in Bow Lane on Sunday.

Is it just us or does this sound like the dream Sunday activity? Grab a bite from one of Dublin's fave brunch spots, maybe grab a mimosa or two and then sit back and enjoy the show.

Speaking ahead of the event, creator and host Sinéad Walsh said:

I started The Sunday Rollover in the middle of lockdown to support comics developing new material and to offer them a bit of cash too from ticket sales. It went so much better than I expected, so I'm thrilled to be able to bring it into real life now.

The Sunday Rollover is one part of the Craic Dealers comedy collective, who are taking the Irish scene by storm. Consisting of Ben Verth (host of That But Funny and co-owner of Monkey Barrell Comedy Club, Edinburgh), Betsy Spears (host of Bad Book Bash, Two Birds One Stone at Edinburgh Fringe 2019), Jess Collins (finalist of Show Me The Funny 2019), Sinéad Walsh (WingWoman and host of The Sunday Rollover) and Keego (The Party T!ts), the gang bring their charming brand of chaos to Bow Lane.

If you got into the world of online comedy gigs over lockdown, no doubt you'll be only buzzin' to get back out there and see your fave acts do their thing and be able to actually laugh rather than type "hahaha". There's nothing quite like it. Find out more and grab your tickets for this Sunday HERE.

Header image via Shutterstock 

READ NEXT: This Dublin 8 spot is doing a killer Sunday Roast

Share:

Latest articles

Shopping on a budget? Here's how you can split your payments into easy-to-manage instalments

A little tipple? Or a lovely cuppa? Here are some perfect chocolate pairings to try

This Dublin 8 spot is doing a killer Sunday Roast

There's a cool new event happening in the Guinness Storehouse this weekend

You may also love

5 weekly comedy gigs to catch in Dublin

There's comedy happening in Workman's this month

6 stand-up shows we can't wait to see over the next few months

Nature is healing - there'll be live comedy in Dun Laoghaire this month

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.