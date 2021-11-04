There's a comedy brunch happening in Bow Lane this Sunday!

If you like your eggs benedict with a side of laughs, we've found the event for you.

We all love a bitta entertainment during brunch. Whether it's a drag show or just your pal who's still half-cut from the night before, it enhances the whole experience.

Which is why we're very intrigued by this comedy brunch happening in Bow Lane on Sunday.

Is it just us or does this sound like the dream Sunday activity? Grab a bite from one of Dublin's fave brunch spots, maybe grab a mimosa or two and then sit back and enjoy the show.

Speaking ahead of the event, creator and host Sinéad Walsh said:

I started The Sunday Rollover in the middle of lockdown to support comics developing new material and to offer them a bit of cash too from ticket sales. It went so much better than I expected, so I'm thrilled to be able to bring it into real life now.

The Sunday Rollover is one part of the Craic Dealers comedy collective, who are taking the Irish scene by storm. Consisting of Ben Verth (host of That But Funny and co-owner of Monkey Barrell Comedy Club, Edinburgh), Betsy Spears (host of Bad Book Bash, Two Birds One Stone at Edinburgh Fringe 2019), Jess Collins (finalist of Show Me The Funny 2019), Sinéad Walsh (WingWoman and host of The Sunday Rollover) and Keego (The Party T!ts), the gang bring their charming brand of chaos to Bow Lane.

If you got into the world of online comedy gigs over lockdown, no doubt you'll be only buzzin' to get back out there and see your fave acts do their thing and be able to actually laugh rather than type "hahaha". There's nothing quite like it. Find out more and grab your tickets for this Sunday HERE.

Header image via Shutterstock

