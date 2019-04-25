د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right now

Complete This Three-Minute Survey For The Chance To Win €200

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

We’re big fans of unspooling after a long day’s work with a tipple in the pub, and we know our readers are the same.

That’s why we’re constantly sharing after-work drinks inspo for every occasion. Whether the sun is shining and you’re in the humour for a beer garden, or you just fancy a spot of people-watching on a rainy Wednesday afternoon – we’ve got you covered with the best our city has to offer.

But as always, we want to be sure that we’re giving you the info you really want – and the only way we can do that is to hear from you guys directly.

We want to know when and why you go for after-work drinks, who you’re with, and your favourite spot in the city.

We’ve also got a €200 cash prize for one lucky survey participant – so the next round of drinks is on you!

Take our after-work drinks survey here to be in with a chance to win €200 with €75 for a lucky runner up! 

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindublin.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK