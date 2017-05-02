We've Got A €200 Voucher For Hang Dai To Give Away — Does Anyone Out There Fancy It?!
Here's your chance to experience an epic feast at the Camden Street Chinese restaurant...
We're starting to develop a bit of a reputation as feeders, because once again we want to treat you to a feast the like of which you'll never forget!
Would you like that? Course you would.
The heartburn and indigestion relief experts at Rennie have kindly given us a €200 voucher for Hang Dai on Camden Street to bestow upon one lucky winner, where they'll be able to enjoy sumptuous delights like Sweet & Sour Monkfish With Charred Pineapple, Cured Salmon Crispy Pancake Pieces & Wasabi Cream and Wood Roasted Rib-Eye With Wild Rice & Black Garlic Glaze.
Let us tempt you with a glimpse of what you could win...
Sea Bream With Leek, Mangetout, Chilli & Fried Garlic
Pork Dumplings
Duck Yuk Sung
Spicy Chilli Chicken Peanuts
Braised Pork Belly, Butternut Squash & Cabbage
Even the DECOR looks savage
Not half bad, eh?
So, how can you get a chance to win this amazing prize?
Simply visit Rennie's Facebook page by clicking on the box below!
Sponsored By Rennie
Heading out for dinner with the gang? Well then, you need to be on top of your game — and you certainly can't be dealing with heartburn or indigestion!
But if worst comes to worst, and you need some instant relief, don't worry — that's when Rennie comes to the rescue. Rennie is available in all pharmacies and grocery stores, and delivers fast and effective relief from indigestion and heartburn.
Rennie is available in a range of flavours, it's perfectly portable and it gets to work in two minutes — so you'll be back to your best, in no time at all.
