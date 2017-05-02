Sponsored Competitions

We've Got A €200 Voucher For Hang Dai To Give Away — Does Anyone Out There Fancy It?!

Here's your chance to experience an epic feast at the Camden Street Chinese restaurant...

Hang Dai Header

We're starting to develop a bit of a reputation as feeders, because once again we want to treat you to a feast the like of which you'll never forget! 

Would you like that? Course you would.

The heartburn and indigestion relief experts at Rennie have kindly given us a €200 voucher for Hang Dai on Camden Street to bestow upon one lucky winner, where they'll be able to enjoy sumptuous delights like Sweet & Sour Monkfish With Charred Pineapple, Cured Salmon Crispy Pancake Pieces & Wasabi Cream and Wood Roasted Rib-Eye With Wild Rice & Black Garlic Glaze.

Let us tempt you with a glimpse of what you could win...

Sea Bream With Leek, Mangetout, Chilli & Fried Garlic

Pork Dumplings

Duck Yuk Sung

Spicy Chilli Chicken Peanuts

Braised Pork Belly, Butternut Squash & Cabbage

Even the DECOR looks savage

Not half bad, eh?

So, how can you get a chance to win this amazing prize?

Simply visit Rennie's Facebook page by clicking on the box below!

WIN! A €200 Voucher For Hang Dai

Seán Kenehan

Written By

Seán Kenehan

Seán is known for eating, drinking and writing, making him uniquely qualified to work for Lovin Dublin. Seán enjoys skipping stones wistfully, puns that'd make a dad blush, and referring to himself in the third person.

Comments

