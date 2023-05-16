Transform your business with the prize of a lifetime

Brought to you by Square.

Give your business the lift it deserves this summer

Fancy winning €17,000 for your business? Here at Lovin Dublin, we make no secret of our affection for local businesses. After all, they enrich local communities, provide important employment opportunities and give our city its vibrant character.

We also know the past few years have seen truly difficult times for small business owners. Businesses across Dublin are still recovering from the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis, which is exactly why we're partnering with Square to give back to an incredible local business.

As part of our partnership, we're offering one Dublin-based independent business a truly transformational prize worth €17,000. The winning business will be gifted free advertising, brand-new hardware and a cash prize for good measure.

The Prize

We'll team up with the winning business and offer them free advertising worth €10,000 with Lovin Dublin. As well as targeting our online readers, the business will feature on all our social media platforms – TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter – as we share their offerings with our wide-reaching audience.

Square Hardware

The chosen winner will also get the opportunity to give their business the lift it deserves with some brand new POS hardware gear worth up to €2,000 from Square.

The winner will also be offered Square's purpose-built software which runs complex restaurant, retail, and professional services operations, versatile e-commerce tools, staff management, payroll capabilities and much more. These solutions work together to save your business time and effort, allowing you to thrive.

Cash prize

If free advertising and state-of-the-art hardware wasn't enough of an incentive, we're also throwing a cash prize into the mix, with the winning business taking home €5,000.

How to enter

To be in with a chance of winning this phenomenal prize, simply use the form below to tell us three reasons why your independent business deserves it. The competition will run from May 15 until June 25, and the winner will be announced on June 26.

Good luck!

Terms and Conditions

By providing your information, you agree to receive email and other communication from Square for the purpose of promoting products and services that may interest you or benefit your business. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The winning entrant must be willing to onboard with Square, otherwise, the prize will be forfeited to another entrant.

About Square

Square makes commerce and financial services easy and accessible with its integrated ecosystem of commerce solutions. Square offers purpose-built software to run complex restaurant, retail, and professional services operations, versatile e-commerce tools, staff management, payroll capabilities, and much more – all of which work together to save sellers time and effort. Millions of sellers across the globe trust Square to power their business and help them thrive in the economy. For more information, visit squareup.com