WIN: A VIP Stay For Two At The Iconic Trinity College Campus

Including breakfast at the Buttery and dinner in the historic dining halls

Experience a slice of culture and heritage this summer with a fab two-night stay at the iconic Trinity campus. And the best part? It's all on us.

Summer is fast approaching and while we're already dreaming of a sun-soaked getaway, it's time to start planning some fun adventures closer to home, too.

To celebrate summer in Dublin, Trinity College is offering an unique opportunity to stay at the heart of the campus over a long summer weekend. Guests can stroll on the same cobbled walkways and quintessential front square as Oscar Wilde and Jonathan Swift, eat in the same restaurants as Samuel Beckett and Bram Stoker and soak up the cultural significance of Ireland’s flagship university.

Stay in one of the campus’s modern apartments, enjoy the state of the art sports centre and receive a private Book of Kells tour with Anne-Marie Diffley, Book of Kells Visitor Services Manager. The visit will offer a unique insider cultural experience of Ireland’s leading university.

Here's what the prize includes:

2 nights’ accommodation for two in one of the campus’s modern apartments

Breakfast each morning in the Buttery

Access to Trinity’s state of the art sports centre

A private Book of Kells tour with Anne-Marie Diffley, Book of Kells Visitor Services Manager

Dinner for two in the historic dining halls

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is like and comment on this post

Best of luck!

