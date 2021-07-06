Don't you dairy look away from this new bakery

By Fiona Frawley

July 6, 2021 at 11:00am

Vegans rejoice, there's a new dairy free bakery in SoCoDu that looks absolutely unreal.

Don't You Dairy has just launched with the goal to provide quality dairy-free treats that are just as tasty as the dairy version.

Not to judge a book by its cover, but it looks like that goal has been achieved.

Don't You Dairy wants to offer those living a dairy-free life sweet treats without having to worry what goes into them. All their dairy-free products are made using plant-based butters, oat milk and vegan chocolate. Cookies look to be their speciality, but they've got loads of delish cakes too including this unreal lemon drizzle:

I can almost taste the zest, gals.

And if you're someone who lives a very dairy-FILLED life, there are loads of delicious options for you too. Just look at this drizzle:

Something for everyone, available for deliveries on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. If you want to book yourself a weekend sweet treat, you can do so here. 

Header image via dontyoudairy.ie

