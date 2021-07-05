Two of our fave foods become one atop this tasty pizza

Pizza? Chocolate? Why don't you put those hands together, my friend.

We've all been loving pizza with a sweet twist of late, with honey, chilli honey or some variation being drizzled over pizzas all over the country. It takes that cheesy goodness to the next level.

And now BoCo have seen our honey and raised us one wood fired pizza topped with grated Bean & Goose dark chocolate. It looks and sounds pretty sensational.

Bubbly crust with the obligatory Toonsbridge cheese, a hit of spice from the chilli and then sweetness from the dark chocolate, this bad boy looks insane. Would you try it? If it sounds like your kinda thing you can hit up BoCo from Wednesday to Sunday on Bolton Street in Dublin 1 and at Harry Byrne's in Clontarf, with a cute covered terrace outside their Bolton Street spot.

They also have delicious cocktails, plenty of other pizzas topped with fresh Irish ingredients and a deadly half-baked option if you're looking to prepare your own pizza at home (with guidance and a helping hand from the professionals, of course).

Definitely worth hitting up for a midweek treat!

Header image via Instagram/BoCo Dublin

