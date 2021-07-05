Two of our fave foods become one atop this tasty pizza

By Fiona Frawley

July 5, 2021 at 11:01am

Share:
Two of our fave foods become one atop this tasty pizza

Pizza? Chocolate? Why don't you put those hands together, my friend.

We've all been loving pizza with a sweet twist of late, with honey, chilli honey or some variation being drizzled over pizzas all over the country. It takes that cheesy goodness to the next level.

And now BoCo have seen our honey and raised us one wood fired pizza topped with grated Bean & Goose dark chocolate. It looks and sounds pretty sensational.

Bubbly crust with the obligatory Toonsbridge cheese, a hit of spice from the chilli and then sweetness from the dark chocolate, this bad boy looks insane. Would you try it? If it sounds like your kinda thing you can hit up BoCo from Wednesday to Sunday on Bolton Street in Dublin 1 and at Harry Byrne's in Clontarf, with a cute covered terrace outside their Bolton Street spot.

They also have delicious cocktails, plenty of other pizzas topped with fresh Irish ingredients and a deadly half-baked option if you're looking to prepare your own pizza at home (with guidance and a helping hand from the professionals, of course).

Definitely worth hitting up for a midweek treat!

Header image via Instagram/BoCo Dublin 

READ NEXT: Cheese lovers of Dublin, your prayers have been answered

 

Share:

Latest articles

Here's a delish meal kit for you to enjoy this week, whatever the weather!

You need to try this new Dublin taco truck!

WATCH: One lucky Irish TV lover won a stellar home entertainment makeover

New Penneys website will allow shoppers browse what's actually in stores

You may also love

Here's a delish meal kit for you to enjoy this week, whatever the weather!

You need to try this new Dublin taco truck!

This new foodie spot in Dundrum looks immense

Cheese lovers of Dublin, your prayers have been answered

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.