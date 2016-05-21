Feature Dublin

10 Reasons Why Ranelagh Is The Best Place To Live In All Of Dublin

We're calling it...

Ranelagh

Trolls will love this one.

But before you go attacking me and my non-existent notions in the comments, hear my disclaimer.

I didn't seek out Ranelagh, in fact I'd never even been or had any interest in the Dublin suburb until I got a really good deal on a room in a lovely house that I just couldn't refuse. 

Having lived in Glasnevin for the three years previous, I got quite the culture shock arriving in Ranelagh where there are multiple restaurants, bars, pharmacies, cafes, yoga studios, salons and healthy shops as far as the eye can see. 

I still love Glasnevin dearly, but I think you'll all agree that there really is more choice in Ranelagh — when it comes to just about everything. 

Having lived in Ranelagh for six months now, I would definitely choose living here over anywhere else in Ireland.

Here are a few reasons why...

A post shared by Mitch Dowling (@mdowling116) on

1. Endless doggies

Ranelagh is home to some of Dublin's biggest dog-lovers. 

You can't go anywhere without running into a pretty pooch. 

Keep an eye out for local celebrity, Bastian the Bulldog — he won't sign autographs but if you're lucky he'll let you rub his belly. 

Follow him on Instagram

A post shared by Bastian (@bastianthebulldog) on

2. Street art that makes you stop in your tracks...

Whether you're walking down Ranelagh Road or turning a corner onto a smaller street — there's always something beautiful mere feet away from where you're standing. 

A post shared by @antonplotnikoff on

A post shared by G (@alingorgag) on

3. Wildlife living on the edge the city, with a special shout out to the local heron

This beautiful bird is far from timid and can often be found just chillin' in Ranelagh Gardens guarding its territory and watching as the world goes by.

Full Size Render 3
Full Size Render 2

4. €2 flat whites <3 

The lovely folks from Nick's Coffee save lives every single day, from early morning until after dark.

The cheapest, and arguably best, coffee in all of Ranelagh. 

5. The gorgeous and enormous gaffs 

Property porn on every street, from tiny bungalows to enormous ivy-covered, red brick mansions. 

They're all beaut. 

A post shared by Cosi Miele (@cosi.miele31) on

6. Weird yet wonderful things happen here...

7. The Luas stop on your doorstep...

Is probably the best perk of living in Ranelagh. 

Pissing rain but you need to get into town? No problem — mere minutes to Stephen's Green on the Luas. 

Or similarly, only 15 minutes to Dundrum. 

It's also a great people watching spot. 

Screen Shot 2017 03 14 At 14 09 46

8. Sunday jazz sessions in Smyth's 

No better way to bid farewell to a weekend than with a bitta jazz in Smyth's.

Usually kicks off from around 9.30pm until 11.30pm. 

9. Dublin's cutest and sweetest gelateria can be found here

Gelato, glorious gelato. 

Scoop is the solution to all of your problems. 

From crepes and waffles to hot chocolate and milkshakes. 

Even the doggies love it. 

10. Bottomless prosecco brunch exists here... 

Courtesy of The Exchequer Wine Bar

16992437 1091409457635531 1185855383580734548 O

And is loved dearly by the masses. 

A post shared by Jennifer Byrne (@jenbyrne23) on

READ NEXT: 'Irish Ticket Touts Are Being Allowed Run Riot... And It's A F*cking Joke'

Alana Laverty

Written By

Alana Laverty

Just a Galway gal eating and writing her way around Dublin alana@lovin.com / @alanalav

Comments

Feature

Read More in Feature
10 Reasons Why Ranelagh Is The Best Place To Live In All Of Dublin
10 Reasons Why Ranelagh Is The Best Place To Live In All Of Dublin
11 Of The Funniest Things Ever Written On The Walls Of Dublin Pub Toilets
11 Of The Funniest Things Ever Written On The Walls Of Dublin Pub Toilets
7 Things To Prepare At Night That Will Make Getting Up In The Morning So Much Easier
7 Things To Prepare At Night That Will Make Getting Up In The Morning So Much Easier
Utterly Fed Up With Your Problematic Skin? This Treatment In Dublin Could Be The Cure
Utterly Fed Up With Your Problematic Skin? This Treatment In Dublin Could Be The Cure
Move Over Gin - There's A New Trendy Spirit We'll All Be Drinking In Dublin
Move Over Gin - There's A New Trendy Spirit We'll All Be Drinking In Dublin
Tackle One Of These Five Adventurous Dublin Walks Today
Tackle One Of These Five Adventurous Dublin Walks Today
10 Perfect Spots For A Big, Filthy Meat Feast In Dublin
10 Perfect Spots For A Big, Filthy Meat Feast In Dublin
11 Tiny But Sweet Wins You'll Only Understand If You Live In Dublin
11 Tiny But Sweet Wins You'll Only Understand If You Live In Dublin
13 Things Small Irish Towns Have That You Simply Won't Get In Dublin
13 Things Small Irish Towns Have That You Simply Won't Get In Dublin
The 25 Best Dublin Pubs For Going On The Saturday Afternoon Sesh
The 25 Best Dublin Pubs For Going On The Saturday Afternoon Sesh
10 Alternative Places To Buy The Perfect Wedding Outfit in Dublin
10 Alternative Places To Buy The Perfect Wedding Outfit in Dublin
10 Exciting And Energetic Date Ideas For Gym Bunnies In Dublin
10 Exciting And Energetic Date Ideas For Gym Bunnies In Dublin
Gardaí Issue Strict Warning To Dubliners Planning On Drinking This Paddy's Day
Dublin

Gardaí Issue Strict Warning To Dubliners Planning On Drinking This Paddy's Day
Dublin Airport Has A Brand New Daily Service And It's A Strange One
Dublin

Dublin Airport Has A Brand New Daily Service And It's A Strange One
7 Alternative Things To Do On Paddy's Day In Dublin
Dublin

7 Alternative Things To Do On Paddy's Day In Dublin
WATCH: This Beautiful Music Video Captures Everyday Life In The Liberties During Storm Emma
Video

WATCH: This Beautiful Music Video Captures Everyday Life In The Liberties During Storm Emma

You Can Now Get Five Guys Delivered To Your Home
What's On

You Can Now Get Five Guys Delivered To Your Home
There's A Pilates And Prosecco Event Happening In Dublin Next Month
Lifestyle

There's A Pilates And Prosecco Event Happening In Dublin Next Month
A Massive Irish Craft Beer & Spirits Festival Is Happening On Leeson Street This Month
Sponsored

A Massive Irish Craft Beer & Spirits Festival Is Happening On Leeson Street This Month
A Dublin Hair Salon Is Giving Women Free Blow Drys Tomorrow For International Womens Day
Lifestyle

A Dublin Hair Salon Is Giving Women Free Blow Drys Tomorrow For International Womens Day

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin