23 Remarkable Photos Of Dublin Over The Last 100 Years

The National Library of Ireland has a wealth of incredible photos that have been remastered which are now available on Flickr.

There are thousands available under the creative commons license and in a bid to get you looking through this wonderful and free resource, we thought we'd pick 23 of the best that showcase the changes that Dublin has overgone.

Amazing how much the city changes in some ways and in other ways it looks exactly the same. An incredible resource that's really worth checking out.

1. A half-demolished Nelson's Pillar on O'Connell Street, Dublin

Taken on March 8 1966.

2. No. 9 to Donnybrook

Trams on the North Circular Road in Dublin.

3. Sackville Street (now O'Connell Street) in Dublin

Between 1903 and early 1908.

4. The Long Room

This is the very beautiful Long Room Library at Trinity College Dublin in 1885.

5. Fusiliers' Arch at the entrance to St. Stephen's Green

6. Grafton Street in Dublin

Long before pedestrianisation was even a twinkle in Dublin Corporation's eye; taken in 1937.

7. Top hat

Man with an umbrella standing at the junction of Nassau Street, Grafton Street and Suffolk Street.

8. Brand spanking new bus

A bright shiny new no. 8 pictured on O'Connell Street, Dublin. It looks as if these men can't wait to get on board and try it out for size.

9. Penny farthing

10. Post card brings van to your door

This is Main Street, Rathfarnham.

11. In the eyes of the law...

Probably just pure chance, but this really looks as if that chauffeur is going to be asked to pull over to the kerb at the famous Doyle's Corner in 1915.

12. Abbey Street and Sackville Street shelled, rubble remains

The tram passing by was numbered 244. The ads on the tram are for Donnelly's Bacon, Hudson's Super Soap and the Metropolitan Laundry. An ad for Bovril can just be made out on another tram. This was taken in May 1916.

13. Garda directing traffic, O'Connell Bridge

This shot gives a good view of the varied businesses on Bachelor's Walk in early 1960s Dublin.

14. St. Albert at Dublin Airport, circa 1950

An Aer Lingus DC-3 plane at Dublin Airport's original terminal building.

15. Sandymount Road looking towards Sandymount Green

16. A view from across the River Liffey of Liberty Hall under construction

Until relatively recently, it was the tallest building in Dublin. Taken on January 23, 1964.

17. Protest meeting at Beresford Place, and the arrest of Count Plunkett

Taken from the back of the crowd protesting at the arrest of Count Plunkett in 1917.

18. Howth-on-Sea

Gloriously sunny day (even in black and white) at Howth in 1905.

19. The steam boat train crossing the pier at Dun Laoghaire on Christmas Day, 1959

20. Public baths at Dun Laoghaire

21. The bright lights

Glorious photo of searchlights at the heart of Dublin, with the city en fête for the 31st International Eucharistic Congress.

22. Main Street in Blackrock, 1870

23. Theatre Royal, Hawkins Street, 1910

For many years an iconic building in the heart of Dublin, it was torn down much to the dismay of many Dubliners and theatre goers.

