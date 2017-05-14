7 Of The Funnest Ways To Keep Fit In Dublin

Exercising is hard. It requires motivation and energy and let's face it, all you want to do when you get home from work is sit it out in front of the television.

Luckily for us though, our city is jam-packed with exciting and unique ways to get fit. Whether it's playing frisbee or jumping into the sea, there's something for everyone.

Take a look at our list of fun ways to get fit around Dublin:

Ultimate Frisbee

Not only can you have fun throwing this around on the beach, the frisbee is now regarded as an official sport.

There are eleven teams in action around the city, so there's bound to be one near you but if not, you can gather a good gang of your mates and register your own team through the Irish Flying Disc Association.

Yes, that is a thing.

Lacrosse

It's kind of like hurling... but different. The Dublin Lacrosse Club train in Sandymount on a Wednesday night.

The season runs from the end of August/September through to April so if you want to get fit during the winter months, then this is the ideal sport for you.

Most of their competitive games are based in Dublin but their teams also travel to the likes of Galway, Belfast and Cork for tournaments.

Rounders

Remember playing this in school? Well, turns out rounders is for all ages and you can still play it well into adulthood (yay!).

There are three teams across the city - Greenhills, Limekiln and Na Fianna in Glasnevin.

Again, if you've a big enough crowd willing to play you can register your own team with the National GAA Rounders Council and out your rounders skills to the test.

Tag Rugby

If you cringe every time you see a tough tackle during the Six Nations, then don't worry.

Tag Rugby is a non-contact sport and there are lots of opportunities to get involved around Dublin.

The season runs right up until mid-September so it's the perfect way to spend a sunny evening, and you can register your own team or if there's just one or two of you, you can join an existing team here. Easy-peasy!

Dodgeball

Dodgeball is more than just a gas film featuring Ben Stiller.

There are two teams you can join in Dublin - one's in Firhouse while the second is based in Inchicore.

According to their website, they train on Thursdays and Sundays. Want to play the sport but don't feel like committing to a team? No problem.

The JumpZone in both Santry and Sandyford have a dodgeball trampoline court which you and your friends can rent out for an hour.

Open Sea Swimming

Plunging into the sea might sound a little extreme but doing a few lengths off Dublin Bay will leave you feeling refreshed, if a little chilly.

Of course, this is a sport you can do in your own time but if you want to brave the waters with other people, then this group called the Seals meet up on a regular basis to swim in various spots off the east coast.

They aim to organise one weekly swim at the weekend and afterwards, they all go to a local café or pub for a chat. Now that doesn't sound so bad, does it?

Wall-Climbing

There are quite a few climbing walls dotted around Dublin and it's the perfect activity whether you're with a group of friends or climbing solo.

You'll find one of the largest climbing walls in the country at Awesome Walls in Finglas but there are facilities in Inchicore and Sandyford for you to try out too.

And don't worry, you're securely strapped to a harness so there'll be no nasty injuries.

READ NEXT: Seven Indoor Activities You Can Do In Dublin When It's Raining This Weekend