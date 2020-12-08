Close

A chocolate orange cinnamon bun is the latest masterpiece at this Dublin spot

By Sarah Finnan

December 8, 2020 at 10:41am

I know Terry's Chocolate Orange is a year-round treat, but it always reminds me of Christmas time for some reason - probably because it's a stocking filler staple in households across Ireland.

A delicacy you could, in theory, pass off as being one of your five a day (orange is a fruit!!!), it definitely constitutes as an acceptable meal choice on special occasions... Tuesdays, for example.

Helping us justify the whole 'chocolate for breakfast' thing, Michael's has just shared a look at their latest creation and well, it makes for a very convincing argument.

Introducing the Terry's Chocolate Orange Warm Cinnamon Bun. You heard me - melted chocolate orange atop a warm morning cinnamon bun. Heavenly and the only breakfast we'll be consuming this week.

Linda Evangelista may not roll out of bed for less than $10,000 a day, but we're far less high maintenance and one of these bad boys would have us up and at 'em faster than you can say Jack Robinson.

Header image via Instagram/Michael's Dublin 

