A new Recess mural has popped up in Dublin and it's giving us peak 90s nostalgia

One Dublin artist has painted a Recess-inspired mural on Richmond Street and it's hitting us right in the childhood feels...the epitome of peak 90s entertainment.

Weekend mornings in my house used to consist of pancakes and cartoons - a tradition I'm still heartbroken hasn't continued into adulthood if I'm honest. That one might have to make a comeback.

It was the one time of the week that my siblings and I sat in complete silence with no one fighting for control of the remote. United in our love for programmes such as Hey Arnold and Even Steven, our real favourite was always Recess. One of the defining classics of my childhood, I still have a bit of a soft spot for the gang.

And so it seems does Dublin Aches who has just painted a very cool mural of the pals. To be found on a wall on Richmond Street, right near where the old Bernard Shaw used to be, it features the whole crew with T.J., Mikey, Gretchen, Gus, Spinelli and Vince all pictured.

Peak 90s nostalgia, no? Completed using spray paint, Aches also shared a behind-the-scenes video of the mural in the making - silencing the naysayers who claimed it was too good to be real.

Header image via Instagram/Aches

