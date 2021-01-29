Close

Amazon reportedly set to open their first fulfilment centre in Ireland

By Rory Cashin

January 29, 2021 at 9:16am

The new Amazon centre is set to be located in West Dublin.

While Ireland has an Amazon delivery centre based in Rathcoole in Dublin, the news that Amazon is reportedly planning set to be opening their first Ireland-based fulfilment centre will be great news for those wanting to get their deliveries even sooner!

As reported by The Irish Times (via Bloomberg), the fulfilment centre is planned to be occupying a large part of the premises in the Mountpark logistics centre in Baldonnell in West Dublin.

Currently, many Amazon customers have noticed a delay in their deliveries due to Brexit, with items being processed in the UK and being delivered in Ireland by An Post.

The new fulfilment centre would see the products picked and packaged for delivery by Amazon here in Ireland, cutting down on the delivery time hugely.

Gillez Fernandez, commercial director of An Post Commerce, stated that: "By avoiding the Brexit pipeline, Amazon can get their parcels to us in An Post faster for immediate delivery to the customer."

While Amazon declined to comment on the report, a similar centre that opened recently in the UK led to the creation of over 1,000 new jobs.

