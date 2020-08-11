Close

Anyone named Sarah can get free cocktails in Dublin this week for Phil Lynott's birthday

By Sarah Finnan

August 11, 2020 at 4:05pm

Little known fact about me; I was actually named after a Phil Lynott song... Sarah in case that wasn't abundantly clear. A great tune if you have yet to give it a listen.

Phil Lynott is somewhat of an international icon - there are very few people who don't know the man, the myth, the legend. The frontman of popular Irish rock band Thin Lizzy, he's widely considered to be one of the country's most talented musicians.

Having passed away back in 1986, the Irish man would have celebrated his 71st birthday later this month. Wanting to mark the day in some way, Dublin restaurant The Bloody Stream in Howth is celebrating the milestone occasion by giving free cocktails to anyone named Sarah.

Tell me more...

Originally planning a Phil Lynott-inspired birthday party, plans have had to change due to current circumstances. Postponing all live events, staff still want to "vibe for Phillo" and are calling all the Sarahs of the world (or at least those who find themselves in Dublin) to help 'em do just that.

"Calling all the Sarahs!!! Sadly we've had to postpone all live events but let's still mark it in some way!"

Just stop in for some grub, show your ID and you'll get yourself a complimentary pornstar martini. Sounds like a good deal to me. I've always thought Sarah was a great name, personally.

