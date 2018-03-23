Ballymun GAA Club Shows True Community Spirit With This Gesture For Metro Fire Victims

On Wednesday night, people across the country were stunned as images emerged of a fire engulfing the Metro Hotel in Ballymun. Incredibly, and thanks in no small part to the stellar work of the heroes at Dublin Fire Brigade, a swift evacuation meant that no injuries or fatalities occurred.

That said, the blaze has seen a number of people without their homes and possessions as the building also contained apartments. It's times like this that the community spirit of Dublin often comes to the fore and that has been epitomised by this gesture by local GAA club Ballymun Kickhams.

The club has organised a clothes collection which began yesterday and is also taking place today. On their Facebook page, the Kickhams reached out to people to bring along 'clothes/shoes etc for a wide variety of ages and sizes for the families affected'.

If you feel like you can help out and after a small bit of time on your hands today, there are two collection points at St. Kevins CBS in Ballygall and Ballymun Comprehensive School. Both are open from 10am to 3pm today.

You can read the full Facebook post below or by clicking here.

(header pic: @DubFireBrigade on Twitter)

READ NEXT: PIC: The New Dublin Metro Map Has Been Revealed With Updated Stops

The nature of Irish 'Lickarsery' and Harry Styles' sexuality... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here