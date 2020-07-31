Children can get free entry into these two Dublin museums all next month

Mention the 'm-word' (I mean museums) around children and they're likely to roll their eyes and say "as if". But these two are far more fun than you'd expect, promise.

'Summer' - I use that term loosely given the unpredictable weather we've been having - is in full swing which means that you're probably on the lookout for family-friendly activities. "I'm bored" is thrown around on the regular and you're stuck for ideas on what to suggest... sound familiar?

Well if you've been trying to come up with ways to keep the young 'uns busy but in a fun, educational way - this could be just the ticket. Even better that it's free. We love a free family day out - means you can spend what you saved on a tasty meal out instead (my mind is always on food).

Running throughout the month of August, children up to the age of 16 can get in free to both Epic The Irish Emigration Museum and the Jeanie Johnston Famine Ship when accompanied by a paying adult.

Voted Europe's leading tourist attraction in 2019, Epic is sure to keep little minds occupied with any one of their interactive experiences. Whether children are exploring the 200-year-old vaults, swiping through their bank of quizzes, dancing to Riverdance or listening to the whispering library, they’ll be well entertained.

Walk, skip, run, hop or jump just five minutes down the road and you'll find the Jeanie Johnston Famine Ship where a 50-minute tour shares the stories of thousands of Irish people who fled to America during famine times. in search of a better life.

Two very cool museums in Dublin's fair city - well worth the visit.

