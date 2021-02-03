Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci announced as guests for the 2021 Dublin International Film Festival

Tickets for the festival are available to buy right now.

Taking place from Wednesday, March 3 to Sunday, March 14, the entirely virtual Dublin International Film Festival has today announced its line-up, which can be viewed in full via their official website here, but below are just some of the highlights that we've spotted:

Supernova

Sam (Colin Firth) and Tusker (Stanley Tucci) are traveling across England in their old RV to visit friends, family and places from their past. Since Tusker was diagnosed with dementia two years ago, their time together is the most important thing they have.

Ammonite

1840s England, acclaimed but overlooked fossil hunter Mary Anning (Kate Winslett) and a young woman (Saoirse Ronan) sent to convalesce by the sea develop an intense relationship, altering both of their lives forever.

Minari

One of the biggest Oscar hopefuls for the 2021 Academy Awards, this tells the story of a Korean family starts a farm in 1980s Arkansas.

Deadly Cuts

A black comedy set in a working-class Dublin hair salon where the stylists become accidental vigilantes and community heroes as they take on the gang members and gentrifiers threatening their community.

Meanwhile, on top of the previous announcement that Oscar-winning director Steve McQueen will be a guest of the festival this year, it has also been announced today that Supernova stars Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci will also be taking part, with a post-screening chat about their new movie.

Festival Director Grainne Humphreys has this to say about this year's festival:

“It has been a very different selection process this year, but as we finally announce the programme I’m extremely proud of this year’s line-up – there are some lovely premieres and previews, some old favourites and some wonderful discoveries and debuts from around the world. There is depth and diversity in the new world cinema programme, exciting new talent in the Irish programme and a dynamic documentary section.

"We have reached out to old and new friends to join us for our online presentation and the guest list is growing every day. I hope that this year’s programme will excite and delight both our regular attendees and attract new audiences to this year’s celebration of the best of independent cinema. It’s been a long climb to get here – but we believe the view is worth it.”

