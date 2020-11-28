Close

Dublin Airport makes heartwarming gesture to young Saoirse after inspiring Toy Show appearance 

By Sarah Finnan

November 28, 2020 at 8:49am

Not to spoil it for anyone who has yet to watch it, but last night's Late Late Toy Show was a real tear-jerker. Going down as possibly one of the best to date, viewers were particularly taken with eight-year-old Saoirse Ruane and her inspiring story. 

One of the talented boys and girls to have made an appearance on this year's show, Saoirse told of how she had lost her leg to cancer. Showing Ryan her new unicorn-adorned prosthetic leg, Saoirse went on to tell of her three biggest dreams: to be on the Toy Show, to be walking by Christmas and to go on a holiday with her family.

Already ticking two big ones off the dream list, Ryan - along with Aer Lingus - helped to make Saoirse's third dream come true, telling her that she'd be jetting off to Disneyworld in Orlando, Florida as soon as travel is possible again.

Causing all of our hearts to grow at least three sizes, staff at Dublin Airport were so touched by the story that they generously offered up complimentary use of their platinum services VIP facility to Saoirse and her family for whenever they manage to make the exciting trip over.

Causing several others to follow suit and volunteer their own services, it sounds like Saoirse and her family will most definitely be travelling in style as between first-class airport transfer cars and overnight hotel stays, it's clear that all the stops will be pulled out for her special trip.

Here's a clip of Saoirse in action in case you need a recap.

An inspiring story and a very inspiring Galway girl.

