Dublin café debuts new outdoor seating area and it's a slice of heaven

A homey little nook located out in Dublin 7, Slice Café is amongst good company in Stoneybatter. Call down for a cuppa joe, all-day brunch or some of their famous spiced carrot and walnut pancakes (not to be passed up if you're as fond of carrot cake as I am).

Known for their brunch offerings (but also their sweet treats), Stoneybatter favourite Slice debuted a swanky new outdoor seating area over the weekend and you could say that it's a... SLICE of heaven. Please forgive me - I can't resist a good pun and that one was right there. It would have been rude not to.

Impressing customers with their new parklet, local reaction has been very positive.

Sharing a photo of the new addition to Instagram, the team said that they "could not be happier". Also thanking Dublin City Council for their help, staff encouraged people to call down and see it in person.

"Come on down, grab a coffee and chill on our very own Parklet!! Huge thanks to Dublin City Council and everyone involved in getting this over the line for us."

Perfect for when the sun shines - going with 'when' and not 'if' so the universe knows I mean business. It's still summer after all.

Header image via Instagram/Slice Café