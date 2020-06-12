Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Dublin City Council explain why Temple Bar cobbles have been removed

By James Fenton

June 12, 2020 at 4:15pm

Share:

Get over yourself, Coronation Street because we all know that the most famous cobbles in the world are located in Dublin's Temple Bar.

Well, they were anyway until Dublin City Council decided to remove them. It was with good reason though as DCC have explained on Twitter. In a post this afternoon, followers were told: 'Don't be alarmed by the tarmac in Temple Bar! Irish Water are doing essential works in advance of permanent renovation of the streets by Dublin City Council. The cobbles have been removed by a contractor and are in safe storage awaiting reinstatement. All of the cobbles will be reused.' 

With the pubs still closed due to Covid-19 restrictions, there's no better time to do it in fairness. Hopefully it won't be too long before Dubliners and tourists alike are stomping the cobbles once more.

Share:

Latest articles

These nine take-home cocktails and kits will bring you pure joy

Six delicious grazing platters to try this weekend

Tallaght Stadium to be used for music and other events as upgrade plans annnounced

WIN: Two night B&B stay and dinner from Select Hotels of Ireland

You may also love

These nine take-home cocktails and kits will bring you pure joy

Tallaght Stadium to be used for music and other events as upgrade plans annnounced

New Dublin pub innovation could be the way forward

Dublin restaurant adding new BBQ options to keep street food fans happy

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.