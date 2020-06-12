Dublin City Council explain why Temple Bar cobbles have been removed

Get over yourself, Coronation Street because we all know that the most famous cobbles in the world are located in Dublin's Temple Bar.

Well, they were anyway until Dublin City Council decided to remove them. It was with good reason though as DCC have explained on Twitter. In a post this afternoon, followers were told: 'Don't be alarmed by the tarmac in Temple Bar! Irish Water are doing essential works in advance of permanent renovation of the streets by Dublin City Council. The cobbles have been removed by a contractor and are in safe storage awaiting reinstatement. All of the cobbles will be reused.'

With the pubs still closed due to Covid-19 restrictions, there's no better time to do it in fairness. Hopefully it won't be too long before Dubliners and tourists alike are stomping the cobbles once more.