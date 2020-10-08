Already with two Dublin venues - one in Ranelagh village, the other along the Crescent in Monkstown - popular brunch spot Cinnamon has confirmed they'll open a third location this weekend.

Revealing all on Instagram, the team shared a sneak peek at the new venue, writing:

"We are excited to announce that the newest restaurant in our Cinnamon family will be opening this Saturday October 10th @ 9am, located in No.1 Ballsbridge on Shelbourne Road.

It’s been a long time in the making and we’re thrilled to be able to share it with you all.

For now we are only open for Takeaway and outdoor dining from 9am to 6pm but when safe to do so we will offer dine in service.

Looking forward to meeting all our new and old customers."

Featuring the same characteristic pinky hues that the place has come to be known for, the Ballsbridge venue will start as a takeaway for now - with hopes that they'll be able to offer indoor dining very soon. Promising that there is plenty of outdoor seating at the new spot, they'll be open as of 9am this Saturday.

Header image via Instagram/Cinnamon Restaurant