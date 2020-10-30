Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Dublin Fire Brigade issue warnings for "hidden dangers" over Halloween weekend

By Rory Cashin

October 30, 2020 at 9:33am

Share:

This will undoubtedly be the busiest weekend of the year for the Dublin Fire Brigade.

While most people will be avoiding going outdoors over the Halloween weekend, between the 5km restrictions and the nationwide weather warning in place, but for those who might be heading out, Dublin Fire Brigade have issued some warnings about some of the hidden dangers of the holiday.

Late on Thursday night, they were called out to Swords to deal with a bonfire, and discovered something potentially very dangerous inside:

"Swords firefighters at a bonfire near Glen Ellen tonight. A gas cylinder was found in the bonfire. Crews cooled the cylinder and checked it using a thermal imaging camera. You never know the hidden dangers in a bonfire."

Then on Friday morning, they issued a reminder on how to properly deal with fireworks:

"Don't approach 'spent' fireworks until they are cool, leave it about an hour. This is because all the explosive material may not have ignited. If you are disposing of them, ensure to submerse in water first. Teach you children to NEVER approach spent' fireworks."

Image via Twitter/@DubFireBrigade

READ NEXT: 12 Halloween-inspired treats to sink your teeth into this week

Share:

Latest articles

WATCH: Brown Thomas has revealed their festive window display and it's as beaut as ever

The best scary movie of 2020 is available to watch at home today

WIN: A month's supply of new VITHIT Sparkling and lots of other merchandise

Original Nell Mescal song chosen to feature in Brown Thomas Christmas window display

You may also love

WATCH: Brown Thomas has revealed their festive window display and it's as beaut as ever

Original Nell Mescal song chosen to feature in Brown Thomas Christmas window display

There's a 'cosmic taco' pop-up coming to Dublin next week and it sounds out of this world

There's a new chicken van opening in Dublin 12 this week

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.