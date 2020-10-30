Dublin Fire Brigade issue warnings for "hidden dangers" over Halloween weekend

This will undoubtedly be the busiest weekend of the year for the Dublin Fire Brigade.

While most people will be avoiding going outdoors over the Halloween weekend, between the 5km restrictions and the nationwide weather warning in place, but for those who might be heading out, Dublin Fire Brigade have issued some warnings about some of the hidden dangers of the holiday.

Late on Thursday night, they were called out to Swords to deal with a bonfire, and discovered something potentially very dangerous inside:

"Swords firefighters at a bonfire near Glen Ellen tonight. A gas cylinder was found in the bonfire. Crews cooled the cylinder and checked it using a thermal imaging camera. You never know the hidden dangers in a bonfire."

Then on Friday morning, they issued a reminder on how to properly deal with fireworks:

"Don't approach 'spent' fireworks until they are cool, leave it about an hour. This is because all the explosive material may not have ignited. If you are disposing of them, ensure to submerse in water first. Teach you children to NEVER approach spent' fireworks."

Image via Twitter/@DubFireBrigade

