Dublin pub: 'We are NOT all in this together'

Pubs across Ireland have been reeling at the news that they won't be allowed to reopen until August 31 at the earliest. Criticising Government decision for not looking out for small business owners, publicans have been sharing their outrage online since hearing the news - with one Dublin pub posting an impassioned message on Twitter in response.

Making it very clear how they feel about the decision, 57 The Headline Bar tweeted to say:

"We are NOT all in this together. There are bars blatantly ignoring Covid guidelines, with questionable food practices, stools at bar counters and no Contact tracing. Close them and the rest of us may have a chance. Not one case confirmed in a restaurant or bar either!"

Popular South William Street spot Grogans responded in the comments, adding that the recent decision by Government has "made a mockery of the whole 'we're in this together' messaging".

A previous tweet shared by Grogans described the situation as "utterly tragic", with staff adding that the announcement has "left an entire industry totally devastated".

Pubs that don't serve food were due to reopen on August 10, however with that date now pushed back to the end of the month and the next Government review not due until then - it will be at least September before many places will be allowed to reopen once again.

