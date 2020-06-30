Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Dublin publicans clarify whether customers can walk in without a booking

By James Fenton

June 30, 2020 at 2:56pm

Share:

Phase 3 of Ireland's roadmap to recovery has seen pubs reopen their doors this week after three long months of lockdown.

While people can meet up in their favourite spot again, there are provisions in place, such as the requirement that only pubs that can operate as a restaurant are allowed to open. People have been busy booking tables in their preferred local or city centre location but there has been some confusion as to whether it's possible to get a spot without booking ahead.

A couple of Dublin pubs have moved to clarify this issue, with Noel Anderson, MD of The Bridge 1859 in Ballsbridge as well as the Lemon & Duke in town, tweeting 'One thing I’ve noticed over the first few days is that customers are a little bit confused about coming into pubs without a booking. Most places will operate a walk-in policy as well as bookings and just take one person's details at the door.'

This was followed up by Ashtons Gastropub in Clonskeagh, who wrote: 'Absolutely, walk-ins are welcome here as always just contact details needed for 1 of the party.'

While it's possible to enjoy a pint again, nobody is really used to these kinds of questions that need to be considered before heading out the door. Clarification on all of the other elements of phase 3 can be found here.

Share:

Latest articles

Scrumdiddly's to set up shop at third Dublin location for the summer

McGowans have revealed the 'big surprise' they had planned for their reopening

What restaurants are open in Dublin? The definitive live list

Bohs release gin made with 'botanicals from Dalymount and Royal Canal'

You may also love

Scrumdiddly's to set up shop at third Dublin location for the summer

McGowans have revealed the 'big surprise' they had planned for their reopening

What restaurants are open in Dublin? The definitive live list

Bohs release gin made with 'botanicals from Dalymount and Royal Canal'

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.