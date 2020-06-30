Dublin publicans clarify whether customers can walk in without a booking

Phase 3 of Ireland's roadmap to recovery has seen pubs reopen their doors this week after three long months of lockdown.

While people can meet up in their favourite spot again, there are provisions in place, such as the requirement that only pubs that can operate as a restaurant are allowed to open. People have been busy booking tables in their preferred local or city centre location but there has been some confusion as to whether it's possible to get a spot without booking ahead.

A couple of Dublin pubs have moved to clarify this issue, with Noel Anderson, MD of The Bridge 1859 in Ballsbridge as well as the Lemon & Duke in town, tweeting 'One thing I’ve noticed over the first few days is that customers are a little bit confused about coming into pubs without a booking. Most places will operate a walk-in policy as well as bookings and just take one person's details at the door.'

One thing I’ve noticed over the first few days is that customers are a little bit confused about coming into pubs without a booking. Most places will operate a walk in policy as well as bookings and just take one persons details at the door. #supportlocal pic.twitter.com/w0JKQsNA0e — Noel Anderson (@NoelAnderson_) June 30, 2020

This was followed up by Ashtons Gastropub in Clonskeagh, who wrote: 'Absolutely, walk-ins are welcome here as always just contact details needed for 1 of the party.'

While it's possible to enjoy a pint again, nobody is really used to these kinds of questions that need to be considered before heading out the door. Clarification on all of the other elements of phase 3 can be found here.