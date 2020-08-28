Dublin pubs react to their reopening being postponed for a third time

Dublin pubs have reacted to the news that they will not be allowed to reopen at the end of this month. The third time that the reopening of so-called wet pubs has been pushed back, publicans have said that the government need to step up their support of the industry.

Sharing an excerpt from an article that appeared in the Independent several weeks ago, Grogans Castle Lounge on South William Street said that Tánaiste Leo Varadkar needs to make good on his word to provide a package of additional support.

'So that's that for another couple of weeks unfortunately folks. It is imperative now that our industry finally get the support needed and promised by @LeoVaradkar 3 weeks ago.'

So that's that for another couple of weeks unfortunately folks.



It is imperative now that our industry finally get the support needed and promised by @LeoVaradkar 3 weeks ago. #SupportNotSympathy https://t.co/b72NCDRgvv pic.twitter.com/z4wWmBN3Dj — Grogans Castle Lounge (@GrogansPub) August 27, 2020

The Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) echoed the above, while the Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI) said that it is 'Groundhog Day' for the pub trade.

'Our sector is slowly being strangled with each new postponement. Something has to give.'

Owners at The Jobstown House in Tallaght said that they are one of the lucky few pubs that have been able to trade, however with only 16 staff back times are still tough and they have joined the calls for support, not sympathy.

Header image via Twitter/The Gravediggers

READ NEXT: Staff morale at Dublin restaurant boosted by lovely notes from customer