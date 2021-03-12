Dublin restaurants reflect on 'very difficult' past 12 months of business

One of many Dublin pubs and restaurants to be marking the one year anniversary of their closure, owners at Blas Café on King's Inn Street have been reflecting on the ups and downs that the past 12 months of business have brought.

Thankfully still around to serve customers, the team has just launched their new website, but that's not to say that it's been smooth sailing until now.

"Almost exactly 1 year ago today (Friday, the 13th of March to be exact) we closed our doors for few [sic] weeks until this new virus passed over. What a year.

"We are still here, little bit different, with a grocery store, weekly take out offering and various other things designed to help cope with the new world we live in.

"Outlook now is looking better, thanks to everyone who has stuck with us, returned to us and discovered us."

Also looking back on the past year, staff at The Church Café, Late Bar & Restaurant, took to Facebook to share their thoughts. Reposting several photos from times gone by, the team echoed the same sentiments as many of their industry colleagues - saying that it's been "a very difficult time" for all.

"This Friday last year 2020 we took the decision to close down. Over the following days the entire industry would shut down putting thousands out of work. It's been a very difficult time for all the staff throughout the last year & we are hopeful we will be back open soon.

"We thank all our customers and suppliers for their support over the last year and look forward to welcoming you all back in the near future."

