Dublin veg market opening second venue on the northside next month

By Sarah Finnan

November 19, 2020 at 9:27am

Following the overwhelming success of Little Lockdown over on the southside, Michael's Restaurant in Mount Merrion has decided to bring the fun over to the northside now as well.

Announcing that there are big plans in place, owner Gareth Smith confirmed that a deal has already been done and Little Lockdown will open a second market at Higgins Buthers.

"A deal is done. Little Lockdown comes Northside and into Higgins Butchers. We’re taking over the delicatessen side of Higgins Shop.

"We’ll Pile it high with Premium Cheeses, Charcuterie, Crab, Fresh Pastas etc. AND Talha’s Wines in the Wine Nook 'A Little Tipsy'. "

A speciality wine nook you say? We like the sound of that.

Not due to open until December, northsiders will have to wait a little longer before they can get in on the action but judging by the response the southside market has received - it will be well worth the wait.

Thanking the public for their unwavering support over the past few months, Gareth has been blown away by the positive reaction thus far - crediting customers' kind words and encouragement as being a driving factor in keeping himself and his team motivated during what is an otherwise very challenging time.

Header image via Twitter/Michael's Co Dub

