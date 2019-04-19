It’s Good Friday, the sun is out and many of you will have a day off. The perfect excuse to get out and explore this beautiful city of ours.

If you’re planning on leaving the house, take note that there are some alterations to transport services today. First of all, Luas has confirmed that both the red and green lines will operate with a Saturday frequency throughout the day, meaning you might be waiting a bit longer than you would on a regular Friday.

Passengers please be advised that Red and Green Line Luas services will operate from 6.30am – 00.30am today Friday 19th April with a Saturday frequency.

Rgds AOC — Luas (@Luas) April 19, 2019

The same applies to Irish Rail, with the DART and commuter lines operating a ‘Saturday service with some alterations.’

Reminder: Service alterations today, Friday 19th April – DART/Commuter: Saturday service with some alterations

– GCD to Newbridge: Revised timetable

– Intercity & Cork Commuter: some alterations. Full info on #EasterWeekend Works & revised timetables on https://t.co/r50m2431AZ — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) April 19, 2019

Finally, when Lovin contacted Dublin Bus we were told that the company is operating a normal Monday to Friday service today.

Let’s just hope the sun decides to stick around.

READ NEXT: ‘The Greatest Showman’ Singalong Is Coming To The Olympia Theatre