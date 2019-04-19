د . إAEDSRر . س

It’s Good Friday, the sun is out and many of you will have a day off. The perfect excuse to get out and explore this beautiful city of ours.

If you’re planning on leaving the house, take note that there are some alterations to transport services today. First of all, Luas has confirmed that both the red and green lines will operate with a Saturday frequency throughout the day, meaning you might be waiting a bit longer than you would on a regular Friday.

The same applies to Irish Rail, with the DART and commuter lines operating a ‘Saturday service with some alterations.’

Finally, when Lovin contacted Dublin Bus we were told that the company is operating a normal Monday to Friday service today.

Let’s just hope the sun decides to stick around.

