Government Approves Plans To Extend DART Lines To Louth And Kildare

The move is just one part of the National Development Plan...

The Government has approved plans to extend DART lines to both Louth and Kildare as part of the National Development Plan, the Irish Mirror is reporting.

The construction of a motorway to link Limerick and Cork and a second runway at Dublin Airport are also part of the €115 billion Government spending that was approved at Cabinet yesterday.

The news comes after Irish Rail called for a DART line to link Dublin city centre to the airport.

The NDP also includes plans for improvements to education and health services with a new National Children's Hospital and National Maternity Hospital being built as part of the plan.

