Have you seen the Be More Tullamore billboards popping up around town?

These tongue-firmly-in-cheek billboards have been spotted going up around town

Here at Lovin Dublin, we like to keep a keen eye on this town's goings-on, and a recent new development has piqued our interest.

We're talking, of course, about the brand-new Be More Tullamore billboards that have been popping up all over Dublin. These bad boys have been celebrating Tullamorians, and you may have spotted one near the Ferryman Pub in Dublin's docklands, which went up yesterday.

So, what are they all about? Well, on closer inspection, you'll see that these billboards come, yes, you guessed it, courtesy of Tullamore D.E.W. and the campaign is a celebration of the people of Tullamore, who make this world-famous whiskey possible.

Tullamore D.E.W. is the second biggest Irish whiskey brand in the world, and it all originated in this small Offaly town almost 200 years ago.

Today, Tullamore D.E.W. employs over 100 people from Tullamore town, and the latest campaign is a celebration of their character, with a massive glug of humour thrown into the mix. The billboards remind us all not to take ourselves too seriously, especially the wannabe influencers in our number. But let's face it who amongst us with an Instagram account doesn't fancy ourselves a bit of an influencer?

Commenting on the special relationship between the town of Tullamore and Tullamore D.E.W., senior brand manager Emma Slevin said: "Being the world's second-largest Irish whiskey brand, we're proud of our journey, but even more proud of our roots. Tullamore is more than a name; it's our home. We wanted to share a little of what makes Tullamore town so special with the world, so we're very excited to today launch our new campaign that does just this, in countries right across the globe."

The Be More Tullamore campaign is a love letter to the folks of Tullamore in the age of social media and the influencer. It celebrates community spirit, friendly goodwill and honest connections, and it features real Tullamorians on the billboard.

Keep your eyes peeled for more of Tullamore Whiskey's quippy billboards as they pop up in town.

